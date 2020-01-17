e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'World is bloody nuts': Michael Vaughan reacts after Kagiso Rabada sanctioned

‘World is bloody nuts’: Michael Vaughan reacts after Kagiso Rabada sanctioned

The pacer was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal.

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates after bowling England batsman Joe Root
South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates after bowling England batsman Joe Root(Getty Images)
         

South Africa’s star pacer Kagiso Rabada has been fined 15% of his match fee and has also received one demerit point after he was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first day of the 3rd Test match against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The pacer was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match”.

This verdict has not pleased former England captain Michael Vaughan who labeled the judgment ‘bonkers’. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers ... Over rates & slow play nothing gets done ... Celebrate a wicked and you are banned ... The World is bloody nuts ...

 

Rabada has now accumulated four demerit points in a 24 month period and hence, will miss South Africa’s next Test match. This charge was levelled by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford and third umpire Joel Wilson as well as fourth umpire Allahudien Paleker.

After the day’s play, South Africa’s bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said he had asked the pacer to “control his aggression”, because he is “always looking for a scrap”.



