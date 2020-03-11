World XI v Asia XI matches postponed amid coronavirus fears - Report

cricket

Coronavirus outbreak has forced Bangladesh Cricket Board to postpone the World XI v Asia XI matches which was slated to be held in order to mark the birthday celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, referred to as father of the nation. Last month, the BCB had announced high profile names in Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis as the key players who would have been a part of the matches between Asia XI and World XI.

“There’s no guarantee that those who are supposed to play will be able to arrive, or can leave after the matches,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted BCB president Nazmul Hasan as saying.

“There are a lot of restrictions, so we have deferred both programmes. We will organise after a month taking stock of the situation. It is postponed for the time being,” he added.

Bangladesh is currently involved in a T20I series against Zimbabwe. However, there are ticket restrictions in place owing to the spread of coronavirus.

Keeping global outbreak of the novel coronavirus in mind, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued the guidelines of WHO and Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India for the players and team support staff. BCCI’s decision came on the eve of India vs South Africa first ODI at Dharamsala.

“All players, support staff, , State Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India,” said BCCI in a release.

The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, State Associations and medical teams at venues about the thorough sanitization of all the facilities before and during team use, education of all staff members about the do’s and don’ts for prevention of COVID-19 transmission and continuous monitoring to ensure that the protocols are strictly followed.