Coronavirus outbreak: BCCI releases Do’s and Don’ts for players, staff ahead of South Africa ODIs

cricket

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:17 IST

Keeping global outbreak of the novel coronavirus in mind, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued the guidelines of WHO and Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India for the players and team support staff. BCCI’s decision came on the eve of India vs South Africa first ODI at Dharamsala.

“All players, support staff, , State Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India,” said BCCI in a release.

After monitoring the matter, BCCI’s medical team has advised to implement certain Do’s and Don’ts of personal hygiene.

• washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,

• use of hand sanitizers,

• covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,

• reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,

• avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,

• avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised,

• avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies.

The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, State Associations and medical teams at venues about the thorough sanitization of all the facilities before and during team use, education of all staff members about the do’s and don’ts for prevention of COVID-19 transmission and continuous monitoring to ensure that the protocols are strictly followed.

To ensure the safety of the spectators, the State Associations along with the healthcare service providers/hospitals are ensuring that appropriate information, education and communication material in the form of posters/hoardings and public announcements regarding the precautions to be taken by everyone against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 are being provided.

All the public washrooms at the stadium will be stocked with hand wash liquids and sanitizers.

The medical staff and first aiders at the stadiums will be keeping a record of all patients seeking treatment and follow up as may be necessary.