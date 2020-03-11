e-paper
Home / Cricket / Coronavirus outbreak: BCCI releases Do’s and Don’ts for players, staff ahead of South Africa ODIs

Coronavirus outbreak: BCCI releases Do’s and Don’ts for players, staff ahead of South Africa ODIs

India vs South Africa: After monitoring the matter, BCCI’s medical team has advised to implement certain Do’s and Don’ts of personal hygiene.

cricket Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cricket - India v South Africa - ODI Series - India Nets - Dharamsala, India - March 11, 2020 India's Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw after nets session REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Cricket - India v South Africa - ODI Series - India Nets - Dharamsala, India - March 11, 2020 India's Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw after nets session REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis(REUTERS)
         

Keeping global outbreak of the novel coronavirus in mind, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued the guidelines of WHO and Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India for the players and team support staff. BCCI’s decision came on the eve of India vs South Africa first ODI at Dharamsala.

“All players, support staff, , State Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India,” said BCCI in a release.

After monitoring the matter, BCCI’s medical team has advised to implement certain Do’s and Don’ts of personal hygiene.

• washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,

• use of hand sanitizers,

• covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,

• reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,

• avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,

• avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised,

• avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies.

The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, State Associations and medical teams at venues about the thorough sanitization of all the facilities before and during team use, education of all staff members about the do’s and don’ts for prevention of COVID-19 transmission and continuous monitoring to ensure that the protocols are strictly followed.

To ensure the safety of the spectators, the State Associations along with the healthcare service providers/hospitals are ensuring that appropriate information, education and communication material in the form of posters/hoardings and public announcements regarding the precautions to be taken by everyone against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 are being provided.

All the public washrooms at the stadium will be stocked with hand wash liquids and sanitizers.

The medical staff and first aiders at the stadiums will be keeping a record of all patients seeking treatment and follow up as may be necessary.

'No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25': Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia's entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia's exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
cricket news