‘Worst umpiring series in history’: Damien Martyn lashes out umpiring error of Aleem Dar

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:31 IST

Former Australia batsman Damien Martyn came down heavily on the umpiring howlers during the Ashes in 2005 in England and went on to term it the ‘worst umpiring series in history’.

Martyn was reacting to a video clipping shared by a fan in which former Australia batsman Simon Katich was given out by umpire Aleem Dar off England fast bowler Steve Harmison. Replays showed that the ball had pitched way outside leg stump and was even going over the stumps.

“Worst umpiring series in history here. Hard to believe when you look back,’ Martyn wrote while retweeting the video.

Martyn, who represented Australia in 67 Tests, 208 ODIs, and 4 T20Is, was the victim of umpiring errors at least twice in that same Ashes in 2005.

England went on to win the Ashes at home under Michael Vaughan’s captaincy, beating the star-studded Australian side 2-1.

The stylish right-hander also replied to a fan after he brought the reference of umpiring errors during India’s tour of Australia in 2008.

“Yes he was terrible as well. This is not about Australia it was about the umpires.. Just saying,” tweeted Martyn.

Martyn also shared an old photograph with India wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media. Martyn revealed he played with Dhoni during a charity match in the United Kingdom and the Indian talisman took the team over the line, living up to his reputation as a finisher.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Including the hashtag ‘champion’, Martyn wrote on Twitter: “Keeping in theme with old photos dug out from the past. This was a highlight a few years ago meeting and playing in the same team as the great man himself Dhoni. Charity game in the UK. He got us over the line as usual.”