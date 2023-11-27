close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Would any team have bought him for 16.25 crores?': Ex-IND opener's blunt take on Ben Stokes opting out of IPL 2024

'Would any team have bought him for 16.25 crores?': Ex-IND opener's blunt take on Ben Stokes opting out of IPL 2024

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 27, 2023 06:25 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings will be without Ben Stokes after the England Test captain opted out of the 2024 edition of the IPL.

Ben Stokes was in the list of players released by Chennai Super Kings after the England Test captain said that he won't be playing in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Stokes had said at the end of England's campaign in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup that he will be undergoing a knee surgery and is hopeful of returning fully fit for England's upcoming Test calendar, which includes a five-match series in India from January 25.

Ben Stokes could play just two matches for CSK in the 2023 season(Getty Images)
Ben Stokes could play just two matches for CSK in the 2023 season(Getty Images)

CSK had earlier said that the franchise is supportive of Stokes's decision. While CSK had won the title in 2023, Stokes had hardly been able to play a role in it, being able to play just two matches in which he scored 15 runs and could bowl just one over. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has said CSK may have never retained Stokes even if he had chosen to take part in the 2024 IPL due to his injury problems and moreover, no other team would have shelled out 16.25 crores for him in the auction either.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Ben Stokes has said that he won't play in the IPL. Were Chennai going to retain him? That's a big question. In my opinion, they weren't going to do so. Would any other team have bought him for 16.25 crores? My two cents - it was not going to happen,” said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

"So he did the right thing. I don't know if it's strategic or anything. Why should we comment on it? The truth is that 16.25 crore rupees are suddenly freed there. Ambati Rayudu has retired. So you have 20 crore rupees and you will get five crores in any case when the purse is increased."

Kyle Jamieson, Dwaine Pretorius among those released by CSK

Apart from Stokes, Ambati Rayudu is among the unsurprising names in the list of players released by CSK. Rayudu announced his retirement after the 2023 season. CSK also let go of young New Zealand fast bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and South Africa pacer Dwaine Pretorius.

South African Sisanda Magala has also been released while domestic players Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati and Akash Singh round up the list of players let go of by the five-time IPL champions. This has left them with a purse of 31.4 crore.

While the deadline day for teams to announced their retained and released players was Sunday, the window for teams to trade players stays open until December 12. The player auction for the 2024 season will then take place seven days later on December 19 in Dubai.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule, India vs Australia Live Score and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out