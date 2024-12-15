WPL Auction 2025: Full list of sold and unsold players - base price, team and final price

DarPoThe third edition of the Women's Premier League is almost all set, as the five franchises in the competition try to use today's auction to put together the final touches on their squads ahead of the next season. There won't be too much movement in this auction itself, with only 19 players set to be allotted to teams and not that much purse capacity left for most teams — but there's enough to create some substantial moves, allowing some teams to become contenders and for others to further bolster their ranks. Roger Binny and Jay Shah present the WPL trophy to RCB captain Smriti Mandhana in Delhi earlier this year.(WPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the second edition of the tournament under Smriti Mandhana, beating out Delhi Capitals as the team from the capital became heartbreaking back-to-back runners-up under the captaincy of Meg Lanning. DC have the smallest remaining purse this time around, but are only a few pieces away from becoming a juggernaut.

On the other end, Gujarat Giants have received the wooden spoon in both the seasons so far, and will be disappointed about their performances. In some good news for the Gujarat team, they have 4.40 crore in the tank to spend on some of the bigger names in the auction. With Deandra Dottin and Sneh Rana headlining a good stock of players set to go under the hammer, they will be looking to use that to reconstruct as they try to get off the bottom of the table.

Similarly, UP Warriorz will want to put the right pieces around 2024 player of the tournament winner Deepti Sharma, while Mumbai Indians will also be trying to return to winning ways after a disappointing sophomore season in the wake of their victory in the first edition of the tournament.

It promises to be a tactical and very interesting auction in Bangalore

Full list of sold and unsold players, WPL auction 2025

Set 1

Deandra Dottin (West Indies), base price of Rs. 50 lakh, sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.70 crore.

Danielle Gibson (England), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Poonam Yadav (India), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Heather Knight (England), base price of Rs. 50 lakh, remains unsold.

Chinelle Henry (West Indies), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Sarah Glenn (England), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Maia Bouchier (England), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Heather Graham (Australia), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Darcie Brown (Australia), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Lauren Cheatle (Australia), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Sneh Rana (India), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Lauren Bell (England), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 30 lakh.

Shubha Satheesh (India), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Sushma Verma (India), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Alana King (Australia), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Orla Prendergast (Ireland), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

C Prathyusha (India), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Tejal Hasabnis (India), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Kim Garth (Australia), base price of Rs. 30 lakh, remains unsold.

Set 2

G Kamalini (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.60 crore.

Simran Shaikh (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.90 crore.

Tanisha Singh (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

Nandini Kashyap (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 10 lakh.

Jagravi Pawar (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

Humairaa Kaazi (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

S Yashashri (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

Pratika Rawal (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

Ira Jadhav (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

Prema Rawat (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 1.20 crore.

Sonal Thakur (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

Raghvi Bist (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

N Charani (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 55 lakh.

Laura Harris (Australia), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.

Fatima Jaffer (India), base price of Rs. 10 lakh, remains unsold.