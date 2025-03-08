WPL: Harleen’s unbeaten knock wins it for GG against DC

Lucknow: Young Indian batter Harleen Deol struck her first half-century of the season on Friday to help Gujarat Giants seal a thrilling five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals and stay in the hunt for a playoff berth in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here. Harleen Deol of Gujarat Giants bats against Delhi Capitals during the ongoing WPL. (Sportzpics)

Deol smashed an unbeaten 70 in 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a six as GG romped home with three balls to spare. Meghana Singh was the pick of GG bowlers with 3/35.

Two wickets off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over by Jessica Jonassen took the game right to the edge but Deol and Kashvee Gautam (9*, 3b, 1x6) managed to score the remaining seven runs with three deliveries left in the last over to clinch a thrilling win.

However, the win on Friday helped GG jump to the second spot with eight points, ensuring the exit of UP Warriorz from the playoff race. UPW play their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Saturday.

Beth Mooney (44, 35b, 6x4) and Deol added 85 runs for the second wicket before Deol adding another crucial 39 runs for the third wicket with skipper Ashleigh Gardner (22, 13b, 1x4, 2x6) and thereafter Deandra Dottin (24, 10b, 2x4, 2x6) did the rest with Deol.

Earlier, skipper Meg Lanning made full use of the perfect batting turf, hitting her third half-century of the season to help table toppers Delhi Capitals to a competitive 177/5.

Australia’s Lanning, who scored 69 against UP Warriorz and an unbeaten 60 against Mumbai Indians in this WPL season, showed her prowess with the willow once again, hitting a 57-ball 92 with the help of 15 boundaries and a six.

After being sent to bat first, Lanning along with co-opener Shafali Verma gave a quick start to DC’s innings, stitching together 83 runs off just 54 balls before Verma was caught by Phoebe Litchfield at the square leg boundary off the bowling of Meghna Singh.

Verma’s 27-ball 40, which contained three boundaries and an equal number of sixes, was good enough to set stage for DC’s big total in the top-of-the-table-contest before a big crowd.

Even after losing the wicket of Verma, there was hardly any change in Lanning’s intent as she continued to maintain a high tempo. The wickets kept falling from the other end though as DC lost Jess Jonassen (9) and Jemimah Rodrigues (4) in quick succession.

Lanning struck a huge six of Tanuja Kanwar to complete her half-century. Her timing was the hallmark of the innings. An eight-ball 14 with the help of two hits to the fence by Annabel Sutherland helped DC to cross 150-run mark.

Lanning fell eight runs short of a century when she was bowled by Deandra Dottin off the penultimate ball of the innings. She played down the wrong line of a back-of-length delivery to see her stumps being knocked back.