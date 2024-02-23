WPL 2024 opening ceremony Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan sets stage alight as five captains kickstart second season
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Highlights: What an opening ceremony that was! Bollywood stars in Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff, each representing a franchise, kick-started the proceedings in the opening ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru before the Badshah himself, Shah Rukh Khan, set the stage on fire with a short performance. He then welcomed each of the five WPL skippers to the stage to kick off the second season of the Women's Premier League. Up next is the opening match of the tournament, where defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals, who finished as runners-up in 2023.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: That's a wrap!
The opening ceremony comes to an end, but do stay with us. We will shortly bring you the live coverage of the opening game of the WPL 2024 season - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians. Match begins at 8:00 PM IST.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: That's it from the opening ceremony!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and other board members are welcomed on the stage from the final phase of the opening ceremony. The other Bollywood stars who performed earlier have also joined the five WPL captains and Shah Rukh Khan on the stage. It's photo time!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: A glimpse of SRK's performance!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Harmanpreet Kaur brings the trophy!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Winning captain of the 2023 WPL edition Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians brings the trophy with her.
Time for the WPL anthem and SRK with his iconic pose there as all the captains emulate.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes all the captains.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Following his performance, Shah Rukh Khan welcomes all the WPL 2024 captain. First to enter is Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning followed by Beth Mooney of Gujarat Giants. Up next is RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, Alysa Healy of UP Warriorz and finally Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Mumbai Indians.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: SRK is in the house!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: That Shahid Kapoor entrance!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: It's SRK time!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: The big wait finally ends as Shah Rukh Khan makes his way into the ground. Listen to that cheer!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: What a performance from Shahid Kapoor!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Shahid Kapoor grooves to Shandar title track, Nagada Nagada from Jab We Met and other Bollywood hits from his movies.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Up next Shahid Kapoor!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: The Jab We Met actor is representing Mumbai Indians, the 2023 champions. He makes an entrance in a style on a bike with the Kabir Singh tune playing in the background.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: A clip from Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra's performance!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Up next to set the stage on fire is Varun Dhawan
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Another Student of the Year actor here to set the stage on fire. Varun Dhawan is representing UP Warriorz.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: A moment from Sidharth Malhotra's performance!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Tiger Shroff up next!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: The Heropanti actor is repsenting Royal Challengers Bangalore. There is a huge cheer from the Bengaluru crowd as he makes his entrance with the Whistle Baja song.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Kartik Aaryan during his performance!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Up next Sidharth Malhotra!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: The Bollywood star meets all the players of Delhi Capitals side as as the song Kukkad from Student of the Year plays in the backgroud.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Kartik Aaryan Is representing Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Every Bollywood star is representing one WPL franchise and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor is representing Gujarat Giants. Some of the songs he performed to are Twist from Love Aaj Kal 2
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Kartik Aaryan kicks off proceedings in Bengaluru ahead of MI vs DC opener
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan begins the proceedings of the opening ceremony. It's Bhool Bhulaiyaa time!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan spotted
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan have also been spotted at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The venue is all decked up for the big ceremony which begins in another 7 minutes. Dhawan also reveals which team he is supporting today as he is seen waving the Mumbai Indians flag.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Tiger Shroff to kick off the ceremony?
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff makes his way into the ground amid cheer from the crowd. It seems the Heropanti actor is all set to kick off the proceedings in the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. Any guesses which songs he will perform to?
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: A glimpse of the Chinnaswamy Stadium before the start of the opening ceremony
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: How would you rate WPL's new anthem?
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: A KKR reunion!
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: When Shah Rukh Khan met Delhi Capitals-captain Meg Lanning
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Which Bollywood stars will perform in the opening ceremony?
Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: How does the squad for the two teams look like?
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: What happened in the 2023 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals?
Opting to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Lanning did not find able support during her 29-ball 35 as DC managed to score 131 for nine in 20 overs where Wong and Purple Cap winner Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets each.
In reply, Mumbai lost their openers by the fourth over, but the 72-run stand between Nat Sciver-Brunt (60 off 55) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37 off 39) helped MI script a seven-wicket win.
WPL 2024 opening ceremony Live updates: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - a repeat of last year's final
2024 WPL will begin with a repeat of the 2023 final as champions Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. The foreign stars had hogged the limelight in the Mumbai lineup last year and hence the Indian players will be hoping to shine in 2024 as Mumbai look to retain the trophy. DC, meanwhile, will head into the season with a rather complete squad, having all their bases covered. The most important aspect will be having experienced international players in the XI, led by Lanning, who has now retired from international cricket, and ample bench strength.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League. Stay tuned for more updates!
