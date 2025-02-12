WPL: UP Warriorz’s task cut out without Alyssa Healy

New Delhi: UP Warriorz find themselves at a critical stage as they prepare for their third appearance in the Women’s Premier League. After a third-place finish in the inaugural season, they slid to fourth place last year in the five-team T20 franchise league. Deepti Sharma will captain UP Warriors in the Women’s Premier League this season. (REUTERS)

The absence of skipper Alyssa Healy, who is the franchise’s leading run-scorer with 428 runs in 17 outings, leaves big shoes to fill. However, in Deepti Sharma, the Warriorz may have found just the right leader.

The India all-rounder had a remarkable WPL 2024 season where she showcased her all-round prowess, scoring 295 runs at an average of 98.33 and taking 10 wickets bowling off-spin.

The Warriorz’s spin department looks formidable yet again. With Australia’s Ashes star Alana King joining forces with the world-class Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Gouher Sultana, it becomes stronger.

Their pace attack, which is not as intimidating as their spin contingent, is bolstered by the acquisition of West Indies seam-bowling all-rounder Chinelle Henry alongside Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani and Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath.

However, batting remains a major concern. The spotlight will be on Uma Chhetry, who steps in as the go-to wicketkeeper-batter. She scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 125.92 and an average of 51 in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for Assam and more will be expected of her this season.

The team’s ₹1.3 crore investment in Vrinda Dinesh showed their intention to strengthen their batting core last year, but a shoulder injury cut her campaign short. Her participation this year will be keenly followed.

The form of Indian batters Shweta Sehrawat and Kiran Navgire, who both struggled last season averaging 15.42 and 13.75 respectively, will also be crucial. Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who managed just 28 runs in four matches last year, will need to play a big hand in Healy’s absence.

Warriorz will face Gujarat Giants in their opener in Vadodara on February 16. This time, led by an Indian skipper in Deepti, Warriorz will also play before their home crowd in the Lucknow leg in the tournament.