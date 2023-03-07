WTC final equation: What if India draw or lose 4th Test vs Australia? All qualification scenarios explained

The 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship is down to the final four matches - across three series. And with Australia having booked their place, following the emphatic nine-wicket win in Indore last week, the competition for the final spot is down to two teams. One of the four matches beginning on Wednesday, in Johannesburg, between South Africa and West Indies, is a dead rubber. This implies the last spot will de decided based on the result of the Sri Lanka-New Zealand series which begins on the same day as the last and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. So where does India chances stand in this equation?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia was the frontrunner to seal the spot, heading into the contest against India, after a 2-0 home series win over the Proteas. But two defeats of colossal margins - by an innings and 123 runs in 1st Test and by 6 wickets in 2nd Test -saw India emerge as a frontrunner. While Australia were written off, India were touted to seal the spot for the second time in a row with a win in Indore. But the tables had turned and Australia bounced back with a win on a raging turner.

ALSO READ: Ponting's out-of-the-box advice for Rohit Sharma, Dravid in view of WTC final: 'Gill can open, Rahul can potentially...'

The tourists, who remain atop in the WTC points table, sealed their berth with 68.52 PCT. This is the first time Australia qualified for the WTC final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India stand second on the WTC points table with 60.29 PCT but are yet to make it through to the final with Asian rivals Sri Lanka, placed third, standing as a threat. So here are the scenarios for India to qualify for the WTC Final...

1) If India win...they are through, irrespective of the results in the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series.

2) If India draw...their PCT will fall to 52.9 but could still make it through if Sri Lanka fail to whitewash New Zealand.

3) If India lose...Rohit and his men would hope New Zealand can avoid a 2-0 loss against Sri Lanka.

The final Border-Gavaskar Trophy series match begins in Ahmedabad on March 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON