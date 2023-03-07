Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WTC final equation: What if India draw or lose 4th Test vs Australia? All qualification scenarios explained

Published on Mar 07, 2023 12:38 PM IST

The 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship is down to the final four matches - across three series. And with Australia having booked their place, following the emphatic nine-wicket win in Indore last week, the competition for the final spot is down to two teams.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, prepares to shake hands with India's head coach Rahul Dravid (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship is down to the final four matches - across three series. And with Australia having booked their place, following the emphatic nine-wicket win in Indore last week, the competition for the final spot is down to two teams. One of the four matches beginning on Wednesday, in Johannesburg, between South Africa and West Indies, is a dead rubber. This implies the last spot will de decided based on the result of the Sri Lanka-New Zealand series which begins on the same day as the last and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. So where does India chances stand in this equation?

Australia was the frontrunner to seal the spot, heading into the contest against India, after a 2-0 home series win over the Proteas. But two defeats of colossal margins - by an innings and 123 runs in 1st Test and by 6 wickets in 2nd Test -saw India emerge as a frontrunner. While Australia were written off, India were touted to seal the spot for the second time in a row with a win in Indore. But the tables had turned and Australia bounced back with a win on a raging turner.

The tourists, who remain atop in the WTC points table, sealed their berth with 68.52 PCT. This is the first time Australia qualified for the WTC final.

India stand second on the WTC points table with 60.29 PCT but are yet to make it through to the final with Asian rivals Sri Lanka, placed third, standing as a threat. So here are the scenarios for India to qualify for the WTC Final...

1) If India win...they are through, irrespective of the results in the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series.

2) If India draw...their PCT will fall to 52.9 but could still make it through if Sri Lanka fail to whitewash New Zealand.

3) If India lose...Rohit and his men would hope New Zealand can avoid a 2-0 loss against Sri Lanka.

The final Border-Gavaskar Trophy series match begins in Ahmedabad on March 9.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
world test championship india vs australia indian cricket team australia cricket team
