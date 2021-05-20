WTC final: Playing India in a neutral country an exciting prospect, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the prospect of squaring off against India at a neutral venue is pretty exciting. The Black Caps have arrived in England to play a two-match Test series against the hosts before they face Virat Kohli’s Team India in the final of the World Test Championship which is slated to start on June 18 in Southampton.

While addressing a virtual press conference on Thursday, the New Zealand skipper stated that his team is excited about facing India in the World Test Championship final.

“I know the boys are really excited for the challenge and then the Test Championship final. The focus will be on one game at a time. I suppose having a different opposition, playing in a neutral country is an exciting prospect,” Williamson said during the virtual presser.

“It's great, and like I mentioned, it's nice always to get into the side after a break. There is a lot of excitement in the camp, and we know the challenge, like coming over here and playing against England in their own backyard,” he added.

The New Zealand players are currently serving the mandatory quarantine upon their arrival in England. Williamson said that team is keen to step out and start training.

“Most of the team is here now. We are all pretty much on the same side (of the hotel), so we're able to catch up a little bit with one another on our different balconies. For a number of guys, it's their first time in the bubble, while others have done it a few times, so that can be quite helpful,” said the New Zealand captain.

“The first step is getting out of the bubble, and after that, we're looking forward to starting our preparation, in terms of adjustment to conditions and catching up with the guys. It's always exciting when there has been a period of time away from the team, and I look forward to that,” he added.

The first England vs New Zealand Test gets underway on June 2 at Lord’s while the second Test is scheduled to be played in Birmingham on June 10.

