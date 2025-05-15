WTC Final winner to bag more than double the prize of last two champions combined; here’s what Team India takes home

With South Africa and Australia set to clash in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s next month, the ICC has raised the stakes by announcing a record-breaking prize pool of USD $5.76 million (INR 49.28 crore) for the 2023–25 cycle. The winner of the final, scheduled for June 11, will receive USD $3.6 million (INR 30.80 crore), a massive increase from the USD $1.6 million (INR 13.68 crore) awarded in the previous two editions. The runners-up, meanwhile, are set to take home USD $2.16 million (INR 18.48 crore), up from USD $800,000 (INR 6.84 crore). Australia's Pat Cummins (C) with teammates(AFP)

Team India finished third on the WTC points table in the ongoing cycle, and will receive $1.44 million (INR 12.32 crore).

South Africa were dominant throughout the WTC cycle in 2023-25, producing impressive outings at home and on the road. The Proteas finished at the top of the WTC standings, securing their spot at Lord’s with emphatic series wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Their two-match series at home against India ended in a draw, with Rohit Sharma's men defeating the Proteas in Centurion after conceding a defeat in the opening Test.

Australia, meanwhile, stormed into the summit clash on the back of a commanding 3-1 victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Their campaign was dominant, too, with a flawless 3-0 sweep of Pakistan on home soil and crucial away wins in New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

First WTC final not featuring India

India qualified in the finals of both WTC cycles in 2019-21 and 2021-23, but failed to win the title. The side faced a defeat to New Zealand in their maiden final, and lost to Australia two years later, both in England. While India were among the favourites to reach a third successive title clash this year, they endured a shocking 0-3 clean sweep at home to New Zealand, which dented their chances.

Requiring a win against Australia to ensure a smooth passage to the final, India conceded another 3-1 series loss at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, thus bowing out of the title clash.

Reflecting on the buildup to the final this year, ICC chairman Jay Shah said, “We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition.

“The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads — a true celebration of cricket. I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now. On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match.”