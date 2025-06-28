Yash Dayal accused of physical violence, misleading woman with promise of marriage: 'Mentally, physically exploited her'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Indian pacer Yash Dayal has reportedly been accused by a woman of mental, emotional, and physical exploitation under the pretext of marriage. According to a report from India Today, the woman submitted her grievance through the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s online portal, IGRS, prompting the CM's office to seek a formal report from the Circle Officer (CO) of Indirapuram. The Ghaziabad police have reportedly been given a deadline of July 21 to act on the matter; Hindustan Times couldn't independently verify the report. Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League(PTI)

The woman had initially lodged her complaint on June 14, but claimed that no significant action was taken at the police station level. With no progress in her case, she turned to the Chief Minister’s office in search of justice.

In her FIR, the woman alleged that she had been in a relationship with Dayal for five years. “For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely,” the FIR reads.

The complaint further alleges that after the woman confronted Dayal about his intentions, she was subjected to abuse. “When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally.”

Chat records, screenshots to back accusations

The woman also claimed that Dayal had accepted money from her and alleged he had behaved similarly with several other women. “Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls too,” the statement adds.

According to her, she possesses “chat records, screenshots, video calls, and photos as evidence” to back her allegations.

The FIR ends with a plea for an immediate and fair investigation. “It has been requested that a swift investigation be conducted into the matter and that legal action be taken against the concerned individual. This step is not only important for her but also for all those girls who fall victim to such deceitful relationships.”

Dayal, who was most recently seen during the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is yet to react to the allegations.