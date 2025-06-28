Zimbabwe players' rage boils after Lhuan-dre Pretorius refuses to walk despite snick, baffled at on-field umpire's call

Lhuan‑dre Pretorius became the youngest South African to smash a century in Test cricket on Saturday; however, he had fortune favouring him during his maiden Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. With South Africa reeling at 24/3 on a day everything seemed to crumble, Pretorius strode to the crease just as pressure mounted. He saw Wiaan Mulder being dismissed during his stay at the crease that put the Proteas under further pressure, with another debutant – Dewald Brevis – joining him in the middle. Zimbabwe players weren't impressed with Lhuan-dre Pretorius not walking after edging the delivery(X)

In the 25th over, with the score at 68/4 and debut nerves swirling, Pretorius faced Tanaka Chivanga's delivery outside off-stump, leaning in to drive. However, the ball nipped in sharply, clipping the inside edge with a woody ‘thud’ that echoed off the bat and straight into the keeper's gloves.

Zimbabwe players leapt into action, appealing fiercely for a caught-behind. The umpire, surprisingly, adjudged him not out, which sent the Zimbabwean fielders in disbelief. Interestingly, one of the Zimbabwe players also went up to Pretorius and taunted him, saying he should've walked by himself.

Watch:

The incident marked a turning point. Rather than retreat, Pretorius seized momentum, digging in resolutely and converting a narrow escape into a spectacular stand. He added 95 runs for the fifth wicket alongside fellow debutant Dewald Brevis, who had earlier blasted a breathtaking 41-ball fifty. Their partnership pulled South Africa into a position of strength, a direct contrast to the morning’s collapse.

Pretorius eventually scored a brilliant 153, showcasing his temperament and talent. His innings was a blend of calculated footwork and aggressive intent, with 11 crisp fours and four sixes.. That knock not only lifted the innings but also catapulted him into the record books as the youngest South African centurion in Tests, surpassing Graeme Pollock’s 1964 mark at 19 years, 317 days. Pretorius achieved the feat at 19 years, 93 days.

Credited to a breakthrough SA20 season with 397 runs for Paarl Royals, Pretorius carried that momentum into the CSA 4-Day Series, compiling 436 runs at 72.66, including three hundreds and a fifty.

Despite a slow start, South Africa comfortably went past the 300-run mark during the third session, with Corbin Bosch also smashing a half-century. For the hosts, Tanaka Chivanga was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1; by the time of writing this copy, he had picked four wickets for 67, with an opportunity to complete a five-wicket haul.