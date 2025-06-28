Dewald Brevis walks in at 55/4 on Test debut, still keeps CSK mode intact to storm into elite list of fastest fifties

Dewald Brevis made a memorable entry into Test cricket with an aggressive half-century on debut for South Africa, showcasing the kind of fearless strokeplay that has made him one of the most talked-about young talents in world cricket. Batting at No. 6 against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Brevis lit up the opening day of the first Test with a 41-ball 51, marking the third-fastest fifty by a batter on Test debut. Dewald Brevis gestures after reaching his half-century vs Zimbabwe(X)

Brevis brought up his milestone in style, launching spinner Vincent Masekesa for a six over midwicket on the final delivery of the 19th over. While his half-century wasn’t the fastest by a debutant, New Zealand’s Tim Southee and England’s Jacob Bethell reached theirs in 29 and 37 balls, respectively. Both smashed their half-centuries in the second innings of their Test debut.

The 21-year-old’s innings was marked by three towering sixes and three crisply timed fours, as he made his entry into international red-ball cricket with remarkable ease. A product of South Africa’s youth system and a known face in franchise cricket globally, Brevis had already built a reputation for big-hitting exploits in the shorter formats. Yet, few anticipated such an assured and explosive start in the longest format.

Pretorius' century

Brevis found an able partner in fellow debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter who impressed with a composed century. The pair added 95 runs for the fifth wicket, helping South Africa recover from an early wobble.

Pretorius, who reached his hundred in 112 balls, became the youngest South African to score a century on Test debut, further demonstrating the new-look Proteas side's intent.

While Brevis eventually fell after an entertaining 51, the impact of his innings was immediate. His attacking approach put Zimbabwe’s bowlers on the back foot and injected momentum into the South African innings at a crucial phase.