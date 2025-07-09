'Stole iPhone, borrowed lakhs': Yash Dayal responds to sexual harassment allegations, seeks FIR against Ghaziabad woman

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal has responded after being booked for sexually exploiting a Ghaziabad woman under the pretext of marriage. He lodged a counter-complaint with the Prayagraj police, seeking an FIR. In his statement, Dayal alleged that the woman stole his iPhone and laptop, and borrowed money from him under false pretences. Yash Dayal reacted to sexual harassment allegations(PTI)

According to NDTV, Dayal detailed how he met the woman—who had earlier filed a complaint against him on June 21 via the Chief Minister's online grievance portal (IGRS)—through Instagram in 2021, after which they began interacting regularly.

The report added that Dayal accused the woman of "borrowing lakhs of rupees under the pretext of medical treatment for herself and her family, promising to repay, but that hasn't happened to date." He also alleged that she "repeatedly borrowed money from him for shopping." Dayal stated that he has evidence to support these claims.

On Monday, an FIR was registered against Dayal at the Indirapuram police station after a preliminary inquiry. However, the cricketer has now sought legal recourse, submitting a three-page complaint requesting a counter FIR against the woman and two of her family members.

The FIR against Dayal was registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual acts carried out through deceit or false promises of marriage. The offence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

"He repeatedly made physical relations with me by falsely promising marriage and introduced me to his family, who assured that I would be their daughter-in-law. I maintained the relationship with complete honesty and dedication," the woman alleged as quoted by Indian Express.

The woman also told the police that this led to her suffering from depression, for which she even sought treatment.

"I tried to end my life many times because I couldn't get out of the mental pain, and he and his family kept giving me false assurances. His relationship with other women caused me deep mental trauma and broke me down," she alleged.