Yashasvi Jaiswal advised to leave RR to avoid being overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Mumbai Indians would be good’

Yashasvi Jaiswal is an India Test cricketer. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still only a T20 monster. Jaiswal has played 55 international games for India. Sooryavanshi has yet to earn his debut. Jaiswal is playing his seventh IPL (Indian Premier League) season. Sooryavanshi is into his second. However, the one area where Sooryavanshi has topped his opening partner in popularity and runs scored. With 426 runs from 15 matches, Jaiswal hasn’t fared too badly, but when it’s compared against what Sooryavanshi has achieved – 680 runs and counting, to go with soaring popularity that’s beaten even a legend like Virat Kohli, there’s only one winner.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, claps, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty.(PTI)

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Which is perhaps why Ambati Rayudu feels Jaiswal needs a switch. An integral part of the RR set up since 2020, Jaiswal has been advised to leave the Royals so he can come out of Sooryavanshi’s shadow and carve a niche for himself with another team. Comparisons between Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi have been rife this IPL season, with Ravichandran Ashwin pointing out how the senior opener looks visibly shaken and, as a result, has not performed as expected. Weighing in on the same, Rayudu suggested the time has come for Jaiswal to explore opportunities to become the hero for another franchise.

'Overshadowed every single time'

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{{^usCountry}} “He needs to change his team. Because he cannot just bat with the guy and be overshadowed every single time. He’s a star in his own right. If he goes to another team, he will win matches on his own. He needs that space and that platform. Because this guy will keep overshadowing people, it has to be a senior partner alongside him who can deal with it and be happy for him. Be happy for what is happening and not compete with the non-striker,” he said on ESPNCricinfo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He needs to change his team. Because he cannot just bat with the guy and be overshadowed every single time. He’s a star in his own right. If he goes to another team, he will win matches on his own. He needs that space and that platform. Because this guy will keep overshadowing people, it has to be a senior partner alongside him who can deal with it and be happy for him. Be happy for what is happening and not compete with the non-striker,” he said on ESPNCricinfo. {{/usCountry}}

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Which brings us to the next question: Which of the remaining nine franchises could be Jaiswal’s next home? The logical answer, as per Rayudu, is the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma does not have a long career left with MI, and with Jaiswal his direct competition even in the Indian ODI team, it only makes sense for him to move to the franchise where he grew up playing his cricket. Jaiswal has played all his First-Class cricket for Mumbai – Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – making the answer crystal clear for Rayudu.

“Mumbai Indians is a good team for Jaiswal,” he said.

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