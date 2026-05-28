Chris Gayle reacts after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crushes his six-hitting record, named successor to Universe Boss

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as a record-breaking force at just 15, with the IPL witnessing a batting surge that is placing long-standing milestones under serious threat. The teenage sensation produced yet another unforgettable display with his 97-run blitz against Sunrisers Hyderabad, an innings that underlined his rare ability to dominate at the highest level despite his young age. It also laid the foundation of RR reaching the Qualifier 2. Chris Gayle put out a post for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (X/AP Image)

During the knock, Sooryavanshi smashed 12 sixes, overtaking a record that had stood untouched for over a decade. He went past the season tally set by Chris Gayle, who had struck 59 sixes in the 2012 edition, with the youngster already surging to 65 and counting. His power-hitting and clean striking have made him one of the most feared batters in the competition this year.

He also came within touching distance of another iconic milestone - the fastest IPL century. That record still belongs to Gayle, who reached his hundred in 30 balls, while Sooryavanshi fell agonisingly short on 97 off just 29 deliveries. The dismissal sparked widespread reaction across the cricketing world, with many believing he was on course to rewrite yet another piece of IPL history before being denied at the final hurdle.

Gayle himself put out a post for Sooryavanshi, celebrating what he has achieved on Thursday night with his breathtaking knock that took RR to the playoffs.

“What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New Six machine," Gayle wrote on X.

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