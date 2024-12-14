Yashasvi Jaiswal compared to Sunil Gavaskar, labelled 'batter of similar calibre' in massive praise from ex-India coach

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has heaped massive praise on young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, drawing parallels between his technique, temperament, and hunger for big scores to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar highlighted Jaiswal's strong technical foundation and his exceptional mental approach to the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century in the first Test against Australia(Files/AP)

“Two things [make Jaiswal special],” he said. “One is that he is extremely sound technically, and that means that he’s got a great foundation for him to work his way up. Then the temperament part [has been there since] very early in his career. He’s gone through lots of ups and downs in his personal life as well."

Bangar emphasized how Jaiswal’s dedication and his ability to stay grounded through personal hardships are key factors in his rapid rise. "Cricket means a lot to him," Bangar noted, highlighting the youngster’s work ethic and his commitment to improvement. "He has worked hard to be where he is and his hunger for big scores actually defines him as a batsman."

Bangar went on to compare Jaiswal to one of the all-time greats: “Now, who was an earlier batter of similar caliber? We have to go a long way back in someone like a Sunil Gavaskar."

Jaiswal, ranked fourth in the Test batter rankings, has already made a huge mark in international cricket, with over 1500 runs, including four centuries and eight fifties in just 16 Tests. His match-winning knock of 161 in the second innings of the first Test in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy further solidified his place as one of the integral members of the Test team.

Jaiswal in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Jaiswal did, however, face challenges in the Border-Gavaskar series. While his 161 was a standout innings, he has also struggled with scores of 0, 45, 0, and 24 in the series. Australia’s pacers have exploited his vulnerability against the swinging ball, forcing him into loose shots outside off-stump or cramped for room.

As India prepare for the next phase of the series, the team will hope that Jaiswal addresses these technical weaknesses, especially in Brisbane, where the rain-interrupted Day 1 saw Australia finish at 28/0.