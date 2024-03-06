Yashasvi Jaiswal dashes into top-10 of ICC Test rankings, gain for Virat Kohli despite not playing

Yashasvi Jaiswal has breached the top 10 listings in the latest ICC Test batting charts for the first time in his career. Jaiswal, who is the leading run-getter in the ongoing series against England, jumped two spots and is currently placed at the 10th spot with 727 rating points. Yashasvi Jaiswal enters the top 10 of ICC Test batting rankings

The 22-year-old batter, who made his debut in 2023 on West Indies, has turned out to be a consistent performer for India in red-ball cricket. He has already scored two double centuries in the Test series against England.

The southpaw has joined the elusive list of Indian batters to score 600 and more runs in a Test series. He joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Sardesai, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli to become the fifth member of the club.

He has amassed 655 runs in four Tests at 93.57 which includes two fifties and as many centuries -- both converted into double hundreds and with one match left he is on the verge of scripting history. He could be targeting the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s record of most runs (774) for any Indian batter in a Test series.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma also made gains and jumped to the 11th spot after a sublime ton in the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who has missed the entire five-Test series against England due to personal reasons, also moved up one spot to eighth.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson remained at the top of the charts, meanwhile, Joe Root pipped Steve Smith to claim the second position with a fine century in Ranchi.

In the bowling charts, Indian star Ravindra Jadeja dropped down one spot to seventh. Star India duo Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin continue to rule lists by holding the top two spots. Bumrah is expected to return to the Indian line-up in Dharamsala after skipping the Ranchi Test to manage the workload. Meanwhile, Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test with the final match against England.

Meanwhile, the Australians continue to dominate the listings. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon moved to fourth and sixth respectively, following Australia’s massive win by 172 runs over New Zealand. Four Australian players are currently inside the top 12 of the ranking in bowling charts as skipper Pat Cummins are placed at fifth while the new-ball seamer Mitchell Starc is spotted at 12th position.