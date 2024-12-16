Menu Explore
Yashasvi Jaiswal faces the wrath of Sunil Gavaskar after throwing his wicket cheaply: 'Your job was to try and...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 16, 2024 09:26 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar slammed Yashasvi Jaiswal for his poor shot selection early in the innings when India were facing a big total from Australia.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's shot selection during the first innings of the Brisbane Test. Jaiswal was dismissed on the second delivery he faced, playing a poor shot and got caught for just 4 off Mitchell Starc's delivery. The left-handed batter flicked the ball towards mid-wicket after getting a boundary on the previous delivery, but this time, he found Mitchell Marsh, who grabbed an easy catch inside the circle to send the Indian star back to the hut.

Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) in the first innings of third Test.(AFP)
Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) in the first innings of third Test.(AFP)

Gavaskar slammed Jaiswal for his poor shot selection early in the innings when India were facing a big total from Australia who posted 445 after being asked to bat first.

"It's not the best of shots. You are facing 445 runs, then I think it's important for you to get your eye in. It wasn't even a half volley, and you have tried to flick that ball away, and it's a simple catch. Very good field placement and very good captaincy by Pat Cummins for sure," Gavaskar said on ABC Sport.

The legendary batter suggested that Jaiswal's job was to spend time at the crease and set a platform for the others to follow, but he ended up playing a disappointing shot to get dismissed in the first over itself.

"But that's not the best of shots that you expect from an opening bat, particularly when your opposition has got 445. Your job now for that one hour was to try and stay at the crease. Jaiswal, very very disappointing," said Gavaskar.

'Can't be looking to score 25 runs off the first over': Gavaskar

Jaiswal had a banter with Starc during the second innings of the Perth Test, where he scored a ton, but since then, the Aussie pacer has gotten the better of him twice, and both times in the first over.

Gavsakar asserted that being positive is one thing but at the same time one has to be practical too as he slammed Jaiswal for playing a rash shot despite getting a four on the first ball.

"It's just all very well to be positive. But you also gotta be practical, and when the ball is new. It's the first over; you can't be looking to score 25 runs off the first over. It wasn't even a half volley. I can understand if it was a half volley; sometimes you are not able to keep it along the ground. It was a length ball, you were never going to be able to keep that ball down," added Gavaskar.

