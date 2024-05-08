Yashasvi Jaiswal's flaws exposed ahead of T20 World Cup amidst poor show in IPL: 'Was an almost similar shot and...'
Yashavsi Jaiswal has registered just two 50-plus scores this season in 11 matches and struggling to find consistency with the bat.
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has not been at his best this season and struggling to find consistency with the bat. The young opener has scored 320 runs at an average of 32 and failed to live up to the expectations. In 11 matches, he has scored one century and a half-century, which has put him under the scanners.
The stylish opener also had a forgettable outing against Delhi Capitals on a good batting track. He opened his account with a boundary on the first ball of the innings, but on the next delivery, he played a rash shot and got caught for just 4. Khaleel Ahmed planned a good short delivery to lure Jaiswal, who had fallen into his trap. His form has become a big area of concern for India now.
Former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out the flaws in Jaiswal's batting which have been exposed this season. The former cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the RR opener has been dismissed by the left-arm pacers on multiple occasions, and the short ball has also turned out to be a big threat for him.
"When it was the turn for the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal got out to a left-arm pacer once again. He hasn't got out to a short ball for the first time. He has been dismissed many times and got out once more. It was an almost similar shot and got caught in front of the wickets," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan suffered their second straight defeat on Tuesday as Delhi Capitals earned a hard-fought 20-run win to stay alive in the IPL play-offs race. Skipper Sanju Samson fought a lone battle for his side with a 86-run knock while other players like Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag failed to convert their starts into big scores.
Chopra pointed out that the wickets of Buttler and Parag shifted the momentum in Delhi's favour, who held their nerves in the end to clinch the win.
"Buttler got a life but Axar (Patel) dismissed him as well. Riyan Parag played well for a short while, played one or two good shots, but then he too got out. When he got out to Rasikh Salam's back-of-the-hand slower one, it seemed like things would get stuck," Chopra observed.
