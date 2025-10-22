Yashasvi Jaiswal has long conversation with Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; much-awaited ODI run might be around the corner

India didn’t have the greatest start to their three-match ODI series in Australia, being thumped at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The heavy defeat in the rain-affected match will be a matter of concern for the Indian team despite their recent white ball successes, as they now fight to stay in the series before the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Yashasvi Jaiswal has only played one ODI in his career thus far.

If any personnel changes are to be made to the Indian team, at the top of the list for players hungry for a chance will be Yashasvi Jaiswal. The southpaw has quietly bided his time waiting for an opportunity to prove his worth for India in the limited overs formats, seeing his pathway to the Indian ODI unit blocked by an excellent opening combination in Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

There might have been some positive signs with regards to a chance to show off his ability in the 50-over format. Jaiswal was spotted in a long discussion with coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, during an optional net session in Adelaide before the second ODI, planting the idea of a potential run out before this series ends in Australia.

Jaiswal was mentioned by name by Agarkar during the squad announcement for the series, as an alternative at the top of the order for Rohit Sharma. With Rohit stripped of the ODI captaincy in favour of Shubman Gill and already warned that he will be fighting for his spot based on his performances, Jaiswal will see a window to replace his senior Mumbai partner and place himself in the running for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Jaiswal's left-handedness, part-time spin provide bonus

The southpaw made his sole ODI appearance earlier this year in the series at home against England, and seemed to be in India’s plans for the Champions Trophy as well, opening alongside Rohit and seeing Gill drop down to 4. However, Shreyas Iyer’s strong form and string of performances saw the middle order batter retain his position, possibly at Jaiswal’s expense.

Later on in the net session, Jaiswal was also reportedly spotted working on his bowling as well as his batting. Jaiswal is a rarely-used part-time spinner, but the presence of someone to provide even three or four overs in an ODI would allow plenty of flexibility for the Indian team lower down the order.

India look to level their ODI series against Australia during the second ODI, starting in Adelaide on Thursday.