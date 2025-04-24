Yashasvi Jaiswal left enraged at Josh Hazelwood's send-off, hurls a mouthful as umpire intervenes to warn Rajat Patidar

Rajasthan Royals' chase of 206 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday witnessed quite a contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler Josh Hazlewood and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Eventually, the Aussie had the last laugh as he responded with a send-off, leaving the RR opener fuming. The incident forced the umpire to intervene. Josh Hazelwood dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 49

The contest began in the fourth over of the second innings of the match. Jaiswal had made a fiery start to the chase, smashing 23 runs off the first eight balls he faced, including a first-ball six against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hazlewood attacked him with shorter deliveries on the leg-stump line. The opening three balls went for no runs, but as soon as the fast bowler changed his line, Jaiswal pounced on it and smashed the next three for consecutive boundaries.

Jaiswal maintained the edge over the veteran bowler as he returned to attack on the final over of the powerplay, smashing two boundaries and six in the opening four balls, before Hazelwood changed his angle, bowled a slower one and directed it into his body. Attempting a pull shot, the left-hander was crammed for space as he miscued it off his splice and the ball ballooned to midwicket for an easy catch. Jaiswal was dismissed with just one run short of his half-century.

Having the last laugh in the contest, Hazlewood immediately responded with a send-off, gesturing for Jaiswal to return to the dugout. The act did not please the batter as he hurled a mouthful before making his way out. The incident forced the umpire to intervene as he sent a warning to RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

RCB post record total

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal helped themselves to breezy half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a competitive 205 for five against Rajasthan Royals. It was the highest total for RCB against the Royals in IPL, bettering their 200/7 at the same venue in 2015.

On a pitch where stroke-making was not very easy, RCB were also well-served by Jitesh Sharma (20 not out off 10 balls) and Tim David (23 off 15 balls), who struck some lusty blows to take RCB past 200.

This was after Kohli (70 off 42 balls) and Padikkal (50 off 27) controlled the middle overs with a partnership of 95 for the second wicket.