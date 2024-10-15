‘Yashasvi Jaiswal not happy with what he has achieved…’: Rohit Sharma spell-bounded with young opener's hunger to learn

Team India captain Rohit Sharma heaped massive praise on rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal after his recent emergence in international cricket. Jaiswal has been India's best batter in the ongoing World Test Championship. He made his India debut after the last edition's WTC final and announced his arrival with a century against West Indies. The left-handed batter has smashed 1217 runs in 11 Tests with three hundreds and at a stunning average of 64.05. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a training session ahead of the first cricket Test match against New Zealand.(PTI)

He shattered the record books earlier this year in the Test series against England when he smashed over 700 runs across five Tests.

Rohit is highly impressed with the young left-hander's insatiable hunger to learn and succeed at the highest level.

"I am not surprised at all because the guy has got real talent. He has got the game to play in all sorts of conditions," Rohit said in the pre-match press meet here on Tuesday.

"Obviously, very new to international cricket right now, so, very hard to judge. But he has got all the ingredients for success at this level,” he added.

The Indian captain talked about Jaiswal's positive attitude towards the game. He said he isn't happy with what he has achieved and is hungry to learn more about the game.

"He is somebody who wants to learn the game, learn about batsmanship. When a youngster comes into the team, his mindset is quite critical.

"He always wants to improve, and is not happy with what he has achieved and which is obviously a great start to a young career. We found a great player. Hopefully, he can continue to do what he has done in the last year or so."

‘Can bet on Yashasvi Jaiswal to do wonders for the team’

Over the years, Indian cricket has seen many wonderful talents go astray and fail to achieve the deserved heights, and Rohit offered a word of caution to Jaiswal.

"It is just about how he manages himself in the next couple of years. But what he has shown us in this brief period of time, you can bet on him to do wonders for the team.

"He has come through the ranks. Hopefully, what he has been doing, I hope he continues to do that," he said.

Rohit said Jaiswal has also given India a different option, being a left-hander.

"He has played a lot of domestic cricket, under-19 cricket. He has succeeded as well, and that is why he is playing for India. It does obviously well for our team as well him being a left-hander, being an aggressive batter,” he added.