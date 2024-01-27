Yashasvi Jaiswal unfazed at missing hundred in 1st England Test as Rahul Dravid's judgement gets proven

Yashasvi Jaiswal tormented England's bowlers in the ongoing first Test match in Hyderabad, smacking 80 runs off 74 deliveries, packed with 10 fours and three sixes. It proved to be key as India reached 421/7 in 110 overs at Stumps on Day 2, in response to England's 246, taking a lead of 175 runs. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal was dominant vs England.(ANI )

His performance once again proved that Rahul Dravid and the Indian team management were right in believing that the 22-year-old is the country's next all-format opener. Speaking on his performance after the final session, Jaiswal revealed, "I don’t think it was any tactic (attacking England spinners early on Thursday evening), as I was just thinking to play well against certain balls, play some positive shots."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read | Tanmay Agarwal smashes world record for fastest triple-century, 701 runs on Day 1 in outrageous Ranji Trophy match

He has proved that he is a sensational T20 player, but also proved that he is equally good in Test cricket. He was brilliant in his shot selection, footwork was accurate, and it was pure cricket. It reminded fans of his debut Test ton against West Indies last year, where he clattered 171 off 387 balls.

He has slowly become a crucial cog in the team management's plans, and is expected to play a key role. But once, a moment of over-enthusiasm saw his fall to Joe Root. It was the first over of the day and Root sent a quick full delivery onto off and middle, Jaiswal was too late and ended up chipping it off the inner half of the bat. Root leapt up over his right shoulder and took a good catch with both hands. Even, he said that it would have been amazing to get a ton.

"I was trying to do my best and sometimes it (playing aggressive cricket) can work well, sometimes it won’t. I can commit a mistake and get out but I am trying to make sure that I learn from my mistakes," he lamented.

His performance supported Dravid's recent statement, where he said, "As of now, we will certainly be opening with Rohit and Jaiswal. We're really happy with what Jaiswal has done as an opener for us. He gives us a left-right combination as well at the top."