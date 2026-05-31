Yellow alert over Ahmedabad final as rain threat looms; what happens if RCB vs GT is completely washed out?

Not for the first time does rain threaten to play spoilsport in Ahmedabad on the day of an IPL final. Support staff sweeps the stands ahead of the IPL final between RCB and GT in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (HT_PRINT)

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans experienced the worst of it in 2023, when relentless rain washed out the final on the scheduled day and forced it onto a reserve day. Even then, the weather threatened to have the final say before the rain gods finally relented for a shortened 15-over contest. Three years later, with Gujarat back in the final, Ahmedabad once again faces the possibility of rain.

In 2023, Gujarat, then the defending champions, lost the rain-affected final to CSK. They failed to return to the summit clash in the next two editions. Following Hardik Pandya's departure in December 2023, Gujarat slumped to eighth place in 2024 before bouncing back to make the playoffs in 2025. A year later, they have scripted another impressive run to the final, where they face reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have beaten them twice in three meetings this season, including in Qualifier 1 earlier this week.

However, Gujarat's bid to win a second IPL title could once again be influenced by the weather.

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Yellow alert in Ahmedabad Ahmedabad woke up to bright sunshine on Sunday, with temperatures continuing to hover above 40 degrees Celsius. Yet, the local meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for parts of Gujarat.

While rain activity is expected in and around Ahmedabad, forecasts currently do not indicate a major disruption during match hours. AccuWeather, for instance, predicts hot conditions throughout the evening, with only a slight possibility of rain.

That said, weather remains difficult to predict, particularly at this time of year, and the possibility of showers during the final cannot be completely ruled out.

In fact, Gujarat themselves arrived late in Ahmedabad following their Qualifier 2 win over Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Friday, after adverse weather conditions in north India temporarily affected flight operations in Chandigarh.

What happens if rain washes out the IPL 2026 final? Rain will not result in an immediate abandonment of the final. Match officials will wait for conditions to improve and attempt to complete as much of a full game as possible.

If delays persist, overs will be reduced, with a minimum five-over contest per side required to constitute a match. For a five-over game to take place, play must begin before the revised cut-off time, which is typically 11:55 PM IST.

If weather prevents any play on the scheduled day, the IPL 2026 final will move to the reserve day, which is Monday, June 1

Should the reserve day also be washed out, the team that finished higher in the league standings will be declared champion. In that scenario, Gujarat Titans would lift the trophy, having finished above Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the league phase.