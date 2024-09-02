Yograj Singh told to 'get away from Arjun Tendulkar ASAP' after Kapil-Dhoni outburst, fans say 'Don't ruin his life'

Deeply upset with his derogatory remarks on Kapil Dev and outburst on MS Dhoni, Indian cricket fans have told Yograj Singh to stay away from Arjun Tendulkar, worrying he would 'ruin the kid's future'. Arjun, 24, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is still finding his feet in top-flight cricket, as he is grinding out for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and Goa in the domestic circuit. Last year, Sachin and Arjun became the first father-son pair to play in the IPL, but about six months prior, Yuvraj Singh had revealed how Tendulkar Sr. approached Yograj to train his son. Fans to Yograj Singh: Stay away from Arjun Tendulkar(Getty-PTI)

But given what has transpired over the last 48 hours, which saw Yograj spew venom against Dhoni for 'destroying Yuvraj's career' and 'cursed' Kapil, the internet wants the former India cricketer nowhere near Arjun. During the same episode with Zee Switch, Yograj referred to Arjun as an unshaped chunk of coal destined to transform into a diamond under him.

"Have you seen a diamond in a coal mine? It is nothing but a coal that took years to nurture and shape. If the diamond lands in the right hand, it will eventually reach its destination. It will be priceless. But if the same diamond is with someone who doesn't understand its value, it will break into pieces," he said.

Yograj's statements did not sit well with fans, who feel the 66-year-old will not be a good influence on Arjun. "I heard a while ago that Arjun Tendulkar was training with Yograj Singh? If so, good luck to him," said one user, while another pointed out: "Will be surprising if Arjun has anything to do with Yograj after this."

One X user, in particular, expressed his reservations of Arjun working with Yograj in any form through multiple posts. They are as follows:

"How can someone like Yograj be working with Arjun with this mentality. He just badmouthed two Indian world cup winners. Shocking."

"Someone get that guy Yograj away from Arjun Tendulkar ASAP. He’ll ruin the kid’s life with some venomous attitude."

"If the right sense prevails, Yograj will be asked to get away from Arjun."

How the Yograj-Arjun association came about

Sachin has reached out to Yograj through Yuvraj. Speaking with the Times of India, Yograj revealed that Yuvraj told him "Papa, Sachin paaji will call you. He will talk to you about his son. Please help him." Yograj went ahead with training Arjun because he claimed he didn't want to say no to Sachin and turn Yuvraj's request down.

After Arjun emulated his father's feat by scoring a century on Ranji Trophy debut, Yograj further said that it was on one condition he agreed to train Arjun, that the youngster, then 22, forgets he is Sachin's son. Yograj kept giving feedback to Arjun and was also seen dancing with Tendulkar Jr. in a video that had gone viral a few days later. Arjun went on to play four matches for MI in IPL 2023, picking up three wickets, but made just one appearance the following season – against LSG – and went wicketless.