‘MS Dhoni should look at his face in mirror’: Yograj Singh spits venom against Ex-IND skipper, claims not to forgive him

Yuvraj Singh's father and former cricketer Yograj Singh has once again fired shots at 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Yograj has often talked negatively about Dhoni on public platforms and accused him of destroying Yuvraj's career. However, Yuvraj has not made such claims and always said positive things about his former captain and teammate. Under Dhoni's captaincy, Yuvraj played a pivotal role in India's historic 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs. The left-handed all-rounder brought his best version in international cricket when Dhoni was in charge of the side. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in action for India in an ODI against England in 2013.(Getty Images)

In an interview with the Zee Switch YouTube channel, Yograj blamed Dhoni once again for destroying Yuvraj's career and said he won't ever forgive him for that.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life - first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids," Yograj said while talking to Zee Switch YouTube channel.

‘India should award Yuvraj Singh the Bharat Ratna’

Yograj further said Yuvraj could have easily played 4-5 years more and blamed Dhoni for his early retirement.

That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won't be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country," Yograj added.

Yuvraj represented India in 402 international games from 2000-2017, scoring 11,178 runs; he slammed 17 centuries and 71 fifties across formats and finished his career as one of India's all-time greats. He was part of the Indian teams that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka), ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

He last represented India in June 2017 against the West Indies and announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket in June 2019.