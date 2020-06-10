e-paper
‘You always think it’s out’: Virat Kohli trolls Ravindra Jadeja over DRS calls

Now, Kohli has managed to find a way to have fun with India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on his latest Instagram post.

cricket Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.(Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram)
         

India captain Virat Kohli is known for his witty remarks on social media, apart from his stellar performances with the bat on cricket field. Kohli had a hilarious chat on social media with fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, and also recently exchanged in hilarious conversation with Australia batsman David Warner over his ‘TikTok’ videos. Kohli has also had a funny exchange with England legend Kevin Pietersen in the past few days.

Also read: Pakistan’s Babar Azam wants to emulate Indian skipper Virat Kohli

In an Instagram post, Jadeja shared a photo of Kohli taking a DRS call on his bowling. In the caption, the left-arm bowler wrote: “Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko (I didn’t ask you to take the review).”

The India captain Kohli wasted no time in coming back with a quick response to Jadeja and wrote: “Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think it is out. But you start having doubts after asking for the review).”

Kohli has often faced scrutiny from cricketing pundits on his decisions to use the DRS effectively. In the two years between November 2017 and October 2019, the India batsman was unable to get a correct DRS call as a batsman. He got 9 DRS calls wrong straight in that time period in Test Cricket while batting.

