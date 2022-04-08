'You are a Ferrari. Take off in the first gear, not sixth': Dale Steyn motivates SRH youngster ahead of CSK IPL 2022 tie

Despite the revamp, not much seems to have changed from last year for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they seek to lift themselves following defeats in the first two games of IPL 2022. SRH, who finished with the wooden spoon last year, started off this season with a 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals, which was further followed by a 12-run loss at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants. (Also Read: 'There's no Dhoni in the side, so you are looking at a finisher': Shastri rates Dinesh Karthik's T20 World Cup chances)

Although it is early days in the 2022 Indian Premier League, SRH have already slipped to the bottom of the points-table joining Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as one of the three teams yet to register a win this year. However, ahead of SRH's next match, which is against CSK on Saturday, the team has received a shot in the arm with the landing of Dale Steyn, the fast-bowling coach and the former South Africa quick wasted no time and jumped into the action.

Steyn was seen interacting with young SRH pacer Kartik Tyagi during an intense training session, where he motivated the 21-year-old by comparing him to a Ferrari. "Just gradual. You're a Ferrari, you take off in the first gear, not the sixth gear. Slowly but surely, I want you get to the sixth gear," Steyn said in a video shared by SRH on their Twitter.

Tyagi, who was part of India's historic Test tour of Australia last year, but did not get to play a game, was purchased by SRH for ₹4 crore. However, the young pacer is yet to get a game with his last match in any form taking place during last year's IPL. Having said that, with SRH's pace attack struggling barring Umran Malik, it is very likely that Tyagi could be given a look in. As he trains hard to bag a place in the XI, Tyagi appreciated every piece of advice received from Steyn.

"First of all, I met the whole team. I met Dale as well, I was excited to work with him. First session was a bit tiring; it was fun joining the team. I am trying to get back to my routine. Firstly, bowling the number of overs I usually do. Today I tried to bowl more overs, I tried fielding. Creating match like scenarios during practice. I'm practicing yorkers and bowling with the new ball," Tyagi said.