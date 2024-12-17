'You're a No. 9 batter': Siraj scolded by Gavaskar as mid-pitch 'conversation' with Jadeja nearly spells doom for India

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was absolutely irate after a mix-up between Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja nearly cost India a wicket against Australia on Day 4 of the Brisbane Test on Tuesday. With India battling to save the Test match with a bit of assist from the rain, each run is crucial, and with the threat of follow-on looming, Jadeja was the only one who could get India to avoid it, with the team down to its last three wickets. The mix-up could have been fatal for India – and Gavaskar, not mincing words, straightaway lambasted Siraj live on air. Ravindra Jadeja survived run-out mix-up with Mohammed Siraj

The incident took place in the 62nd over of the innings. India's score was 200/7 when, on the penultimate ball of the over bowled by Pat Cummins, Siraj took off even as there was no possibility of a run. Siraj defended the ball and blindly set off before Jadeja turned it down. Cummins, on his toes, raced towards the ball. All he needed to do was produce a good throw, which would have been curtains for Siraj.

Thankfully, from India's point of view, the throw was wayward, even beating the keeper, for the pair to eventually complete the single off an overthrow. What really ticked off Gavaskar was Siraj's 'lack of cricketing awareness' and the fact that he was discussing the call with Jadeja rather than scampering back to get inside his crease.

Watch the video here:

What Gavaskar said

"Even now, in the middle of the crease, they are having a conversation. Siraj is having a conversation. What's going on over here? One ball is left in the over. All you've got to do is stick around. There is no run. It looks to be in a very casual manner. Look at that. There's got to be some cricketing awareness. You are a no.9 batter. You have to think about team. You cannot think of taking risky singles," Gavaskar said on live TV.

Siraj's luck eventually ran out. India's tail-ender, who earlier survived a close run-out chance, nicked Mitchell Starc to Carey, setting the base for a thrilling end to innings, which could determine the match's outcome. If India were to avoid the follow-on, they could presumably save the Test, with Australia forced to bat again with a little over three sessions remaining in the game. With Siraj gone, hopes were pinned on Jadeja. With Jasprit Bumrah coming in at No. 10, Jadeja upped the ante, charging down to Nathan Lyon and dispatching him for six, but played one shot too many. Cummins bounced him out to put all the attention of India's last-wicket pair of Bumrah and Akash Deep.