New Delhi [India], : Pakistan captain Babar Azam was at the receiving end of criticism after former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took an indirect jibe at his slow-paced knock against the USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup. "You aren't helping your team cause": Irfan Pathan takes indirect jibe at Babar Azam

The co-hosts USA pulled off an early upset by defeating one of the tournament's favourites Pakistan in a Super Over thriller.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

On the Dallas surface which was less tenacious and unpredictable to New York, Babar struggled to score run-a-ball in his first 23 deliveries.

He managed to muster up just nine runs in the 23 balls that he faced. After understanding the nature of the surface he went on to score runs at a 170-plus strike rate before getting dismissed by Jessy Singh on 44.

Pathan slammed the Pakistan skipper for his knock and felt that Babar didn't help his team's cause.

"On a fairly decent batting condition as a captain if you are playing 40 ball inning with 100 strike rate. You aren't helping your team cause," Pathan wrote on X.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1798760541344944591

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was in sync with Pathan's views and felt Babar looked out of rhythm against a disciplined USA bowling line-up.

"I have seen Babar Azam play many fine innings. This 44 won't be among them. On a decent surface, he looked strangely out of rhythm," Bhogle wrote on X.

https://x.com/bhogleharsha/status/1798767239451304068

Recapping the game, Pakistan managed to crawl to 159/7 after Shaheen Afridi came in and pulled off a couple of big hits at the end.

In reply, the USA looked well poised to chase down the total. After Andries Gous and the captain Monank Patel brought up a 68-run partnership.

But Pakistan made inroads of a comeback with the pacers hitting consistent line and length. With five needed on the final ball, Nitish Kumar struck a four to send the game to Super Over.

Experienced quick Mohammad Amir who shined in the penultimate over was handed the ball to bowl the final six deliveries.

But it turned out to be a complete contrast in performance, he missed his line, bowled a couple of wides and gave away 18 runs.

In reply, Pakistan folded on 13/1 and allowed the USA to walk away with a 5-run win.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.