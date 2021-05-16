'You can get him to bowl more': Aakash Chopra feels RCB did not utilise all-rounder 'properly'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore looked like a reformed outfit in the Indian Premier League 2021. Their batting was performing well with Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell firing on all cylinders. Even in the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson took on the responsibility as they provided useful breakthroughs for their side.

It was coming on well for Virat Kohli-led RCB as they had 5 wins from seven games. However, there was a point about RCB that former India batsman Aakash Chopra did not like. Chopra said in a video that RCB did not utilise all-rounder Washington Sundar properly. Sundar took 3 wickets in 6 matches and bowled just 96 overs in IPL 2021.

"I feel RCB did not utilize Washington Sundar properly as a bowler. You can get him to bowl more but you are not doing that," said Chopra on his Youtube Channel.

Chopra also talked about Yuzvendra Chahal and he deemed his form a concern. Chahal could only pick up four wickets in seven matches for RCB with an economy rate of 8.26.

"Yuzvendra Chahal's form was a concern. He took just a couple of wickets in the season till now. If he is not taking wickets and you are giving him less bowling, that's not going to work for RCB in the long run," observed Chopra.

Chopra, however, hailed AB de Villiers as a 'genius' for pulling off some magnificent innings during the first half of the season

"AB de Villiers is a genius. It is because all of us were saying that he should be batted up the order because the more deliveries you give him, the more impact he will have. But RCB was sending him at No.5. If you are sending him at No.5, how will the team and he do well? But AB de Villiers said it does not matter to him whether you play him at No.5 or in Mars, he will be absolutely fine," said Chopra.

