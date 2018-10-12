You cannot compare captaincy of Dhoni, Virat, Rohit: Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of India’s key bowlers in limited overs format. He combines beautifully with Kuldeep Yadav and more often than not picks up wickets in the middle overs.

He has played under Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and keeps getting plenty of inputs from MS Dhoni from behind the stumps. However, he does not want to make any comparisons between the three individuals.

“All three (Dhoni, Virat and Rohit) have different styles of captaincy. You can’t compare their captaincy styles,” Chahal told Timesofindia.com.

Speaking about the influence of Dhoni, who has been quite vocal in the recent past, Chahal said that the former captain has the ability to read conditions brilliantly which has only helped him be a better bowler.

“I turn to Dhoni bhai whenever I am in trouble or need any advice during a match. Dhoni bhai has amazing observation skills. He can tell from behind the stumps that a bowler has a doubt or has questions by our body language alone. Whenever I am in doubt, he comes and solves the problem. Not just me, other bowlers too take help from him. We all are lucky to have him in the team,” Chahal said.

The leg-spinner was one of the key performers for India in the recently-concluded Asia Cup and gave an account of how Rohit Sharma took advice from Dhoni.

“During the match, Rohit Sharma (stand-in captain) was having a discussion with Dhoni bhai. Rohit bhai came and asked me to bowl in the Powerplay. I looked at Dhoni bhai, he rushed towards me and asked me to bowl ‘stump to stump’. I did just that and trapped Imam Ul Haq lbw,” Chahal recalled.

