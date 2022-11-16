'You don't whinge when travelling for IPL, you play for money': Michael Clarke's scathing attack on Adil Rashid

Australia's 2015 ODI World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke has strongly criticised England leg-spinner Adil Rashid for his complaints about the international schedule. England will play three ODIs against Australia starting November 17, three days after their T20 World Cup victory. Rashid said it was a 'shame' that they have to straightaway start playing a bilateral series after a World Cup win. "Those kinds of things are a shame. Having a game in three days' time, it's horrible. As players we're kind of getting used to it now," said the leg-spinner, who was pivotal in England's semi-final win against India and the victory over Pakistan in the final.

Clarke dragged IPL's example to state that players can't complain about international matches when they are playing in franchise leagues in India for money when they can easily rest during the off-season.

"If it was playing in the T20 World Cup and then the next day get on a plane to depart for the IPL, I don't think you'd hear anybody whinge," Clarke said. "Players can't complain about the international schedule when they're taking the opportunity to play domestic cricket as well for franchises for money when you can have that six or eight week off. Then you'd be as fresh as a daisy."

England's white-ball team has been in Australia since the first week of October. They played a three-match series against the hosts before the World Cup. Clarke agreed that the calendar is hectic but players should be ready for it as it is a full-time job.

"I've obviously found that very hard. I know how busy it is. I know how hectic it is. Yes, it's a mental challenge travelling the world 10 months of the year feeling like you're playing or training or sitting on an aeroplane every day, there's no doubt about it, it's a full-time job.

"But you do get breaks on your schedule and when you decide on playing in competitions like the IPL, especially for Australian players, that's your opportunity to have a break. You choose to go and play that, no matter what you feel you cannot publicly complain about it. You're not going to win that battle," he added.

Rashid, interestingly, has also shown his interest in playing in the IPL. "Yes, I will be putting up my name in the IPL auctions this time," he said.

The mini-auction ahead of the 2023 edition will take place in December this year and the experienced England leggies can be a hot pick for sides looking to strengthen their spin-bowling department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON