'You don't have to worry about...': Steve Smith spills secret to tackle Mayank Yadav's blistering pace in IPL 2024

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith was highly impressed by young tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav for his bowling genius against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. The 21-year-old ran riot with his rapid pace against M Chinnaswamy Stadium and claimed three wickets to produce a back-to-back Player of the Match performance. He was too good for the RCB batters and got the better of Glenn Maxwell (0), Cameron Green (9) and Rajat Patidar (29) to break the hosts' back in the 182-run chase. Mayank Yadav has been terrific thus far in IPL 2024.(PTI)

Smith pointed out that Mayank didn't bowl the slower delivery in the first two matches he played and dissected how the batters can score runs against him.

"If you look at all those balls, there wasn't one slower ball there, so you don't have to worry about that at this stage. He might have it in his armoury, we haven't seen it yet but you can probably trust to get inside the line or maybe give a bit of room and use the pace and let it come to you," Smith told Star Sports.

The premier batter was impressed by Mayank's consistency as he was able to back up what he did on his debut against Punjab Kings and replicated the same at a small Chinnaswamy stadium.

"The thing that impressed me is that he's played his debut game the other day obviously, they'll be a lot of hype around him and you see a lot of players have that one good game and then just can't back it up," he added.

The tearaway pacer delivered the fastest ball of the season on Tuesday - 156.7 kph as his pace was too much for the Australian duo Maxwell and Green who are considered good batters of fast bowling

"He's come straight back in, bowled like an absolute genius, got out Glenn Maxwell one of the best T20 batters in the world, Cameron Green, an international player who plays fast bowling really well and Patidar as well. So three quality players. So Mayank Yadav, remember the name," he asserted.

Smith further elaborated on how teams should counter Yadav's pace and score runs against him.

"I don't think he bowled a slower ball. They should be using the pace as much as he can to score behind the wicket and make him do something different. He's bowling quick and if you get some bat on it particularly in the Chinnaswamy the ball races away. So try and use his pace a little bit more instead of finding it. Teams are finding it at the moment and they are coming well short," he added.