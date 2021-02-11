IND USA
'You guys have scared my children': Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at PCB, hilariously roasts of PSL 6 anthem
'You guys have scared my children': Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at PCB, hilariously roasts of PSL 6 anthem

  • “Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
By hindustantimes.com
FEB 11, 2021

Pakistan Super League released their official anthem for the new season. The anthem has been titled "Aaj Dekhe Ga Crowd Mera Groove TV Pe" and was released on February 6th. But the upcoming edition’s anthem hasn’t been well received by some. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was critical of the anthem as he revealed that he is ‘really disappointed by the anthem this year”.

Akhtar did not stop there as he continued to make fun of the anthem in a video posted on Twitter and on his official Youtube page.

“Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

"Who from the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) gave this idea? You guys have scared my children. They haven't been talking to me for three days because of you," Akhtar continued.

Akhtar even sarcastically said that he willing to take the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to the court for the anthem.


Spectators will be allowed inside cricket stadiums in Pakistan this month for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday it received permission from the government to allow 20% capacity crowds at Pakistan Super League games.

“The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium (in Karachi) per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium (in Lahore),” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Last March, when the pandemic was shutting down global sports, four PSL matches were held in closed stadiums and the playoffs in Lahore postponed to November in an empty National Stadium in Karachi.

The sixth PSL begins on Feb. 20 with Karachi hosting the first 20 games before the Twenty20 competition moves to Lahore, which hosts the remaining 14 matches, including the final on March 22.

(with agency inputs)

