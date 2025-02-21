'You made me praise Bangladesh as if they were Australia or Pakistan': Sehwag blows away 'fear' factor during chase

Rohit Sharma-led Team India got off to a winning start in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 after the side defeated Bangladesh on Thursday by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. In a chase of 229, India were reduced to 144/4 at one stage, and several fans were tensed regarding India getting over the line. However, former India batter Virender Sehwag had no doubts as he always believed in Team India. Virender Sehwag takes a brutal jibe at the Bangladesh cricket team. (AFP)

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill put on an unbeaten stand of 87 runs for the fifth wicket to help India get over the line with 21 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Gill and Rahul remained unbeaten on 101 and 41, respectively.

Virender Sehwag laughed at the suggestion of Bangladesh possibly putting India in a spot of bother after reducing the latter to 144/4. He also said that Bangladesh is not Australia or Pakistan, so there was no reason to fear the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side.

“I don’t think there would have been any tension among the fans. It’s Bangladesh… you guys have made me praise them so much as if they are an incredible team,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz Live.

“Scared of Bangladesh? I never had any fear when I was playing, so what would I have been scared of today in this studio," he added.

'It's Bangladesh, not Australia or Pakistan'

“It’s Bangladesh, not Australia or Pakistan, that they would be very unpredictable. I don’t think there would have been even 1% of fear in the hearts of any fan during that match," said Sehwag.

Sehwag also said that India would have chased down the total a bit earlier had a couple of wickets not fallen at the wrong time.

“It was a very easy game. Got there with almost four overs to spare. Gill was composed, playing slowly. Had Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer stayed on the crease for longer, I could see this match getting over in 35 overs also,” he said.

India will next play Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Stadium.