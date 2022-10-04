Home / Cricket / 'You may think I can play with one eye but...': AB de Villiers drops huge medical update, vows RCB return in IPL 2023

'You may think I can play with one eye but...': AB de Villiers drops huge medical update, vows RCB return in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:12 PM IST

AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will be back at Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023; however, just not as a player. The former South Africa captain, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, did not feature in RCB's campaign but promises to return in some other capacity.

AB de Villiers in action for RCB in IPL 2021(RCB/IPL)
AB de Villiers in action for RCB in IPL 2021(RCB/IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will be back at Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023; however, just not as a player. The former South Africa captain, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, did not feature in RCB's campaign but promises to return to the franchise in some other capacity. De Villiers also announced that he is done playing cricket as he recently underwent an eye surgery. But having said that, ABD, the one and true Mr. 360 degree will return to the Chinnaswamy next year - as the IPL returns home - to extend his support as RCB hope to end their wait for an elusive title.

"I will go to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year. But not for playing cricket. I am going to apologize to the RCB fans for not winning the IPL title so far. I also want to thank them for their support over the past decade. I can't play cricket anymore. Because I had surgery on my right eye," De Villiers said during a social media interaction.

Besides informing about his upcoming YouTube channel, De Villiers spoke on a range of topics, including his future plans. One profile that De Villiers is definitely not inclined towards, at least for now is coaching. Having called time on a glittering career, De Villiers plans intends on spending time with his family, whereas a coaching gig will require a maddening travelling schedule.

"I am definitely not planning to coach a team. I absolutely love to share everything that I have learnt, that will come. But I am not going to be joining a team, coaching and travelling the world again. I am very happy to spend a bit of time at home after travelling for 18 years," he added.

De Villiers revealed that he was invited to play the Legends League Cricket, currently being held in India but had to pass the opportunity due to his eye surgery. The Legends League is a tournament featuring several cricket stars from yesteryear back in action, but as tempting as the offer was, De Villiers just could not risk damaging his eye.

"I am too old now. Legends League seems to be a lot of fun. I was invited, but I had an eye operation. I know you might think that I can play with one eye but I would rather not do that," he said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ab de villiers rcb ipl + 1 more
ab de villiers rcb ipl

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out