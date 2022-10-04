'You may think I can play with one eye but...': AB de Villiers drops huge medical update, vows RCB return in IPL 2023

AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will be back at Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023; however, just not as a player. The former South Africa captain, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, did not feature in RCB's campaign but promises to return to the franchise in some other capacity. De Villiers also announced that he is done playing cricket as he recently underwent an eye surgery. But having said that, ABD, the one and true Mr. 360 degree will return to the Chinnaswamy next year - as the IPL returns home - to extend his support as RCB hope to end their wait for an elusive title.

"I will go to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year. But not for playing cricket. I am going to apologize to the RCB fans for not winning the IPL title so far. I also want to thank them for their support over the past decade. I can't play cricket anymore. Because I had surgery on my right eye," De Villiers said during a social media interaction.

Besides informing about his upcoming YouTube channel, De Villiers spoke on a range of topics, including his future plans. One profile that De Villiers is definitely not inclined towards, at least for now is coaching. Having called time on a glittering career, De Villiers plans intends on spending time with his family, whereas a coaching gig will require a maddening travelling schedule.

"I am definitely not planning to coach a team. I absolutely love to share everything that I have learnt, that will come. But I am not going to be joining a team, coaching and travelling the world again. I am very happy to spend a bit of time at home after travelling for 18 years," he added.

De Villiers revealed that he was invited to play the Legends League Cricket, currently being held in India but had to pass the opportunity due to his eye surgery. The Legends League is a tournament featuring several cricket stars from yesteryear back in action, but as tempting as the offer was, De Villiers just could not risk damaging his eye.

"I am too old now. Legends League seems to be a lot of fun. I was invited, but I had an eye operation. I know you might think that I can play with one eye but I would rather not do that," he said.

