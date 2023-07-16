'You played him in T20 WC, then dropped quickly': Aakash Chopra dismayed at major omission for Asian Games squad

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced a second-string squad for the Asian Games, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side. As the first team will be preparing for the home ODI World Cup in October this year, the Asian Games – scheduled for September-October – provide an opportunity for the side's bench strength to make a mark. The matches at the continental multi-sport event wll be played in T20 format, and the board has put significant consideration into this year's Indian Premier League performances in picking the squad. The former India opener made a case for the snubbed India star(Instagram)

The likes of Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh, and Tilak Varma, who all enjoyed solid outings in the season, are a part of the squad. Among bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Shivam Mavi – who have all represented India previously – have been included, among others. However, there's one glaring absence from the India squad for the Asian Games – Varun Chakravarthy.

The leg-spinner, who took 20 wickets in this year's IPL and was also Kolkata Knight Riders' highest wicket-taker in the season, didn't find a place in the squad and that didn't sit well with former India opener Aakash Chopra, who took up Varun's case in a YouTube video. Chopra believes that Varun has been sidelined ever since he was dropped following an indifferent outing in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“Prima facie if you see this team, you feel they have made a good team. Such type of names could only have been there in this team. Is there any name missing? The biggest name I see missing is Varun Chakaravarthy,” said Chopra.

“You had played him in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Then he got dropped quickly but if you see the last IPL, he was one of the finest spinners. He is one name who I expected to be a part of this team but he is not there.”

While Chopra didn't exactly oppose the selection of other spinners – Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar – the former KKR opener believes there could've been a place for Chakravarthy, who averaged 21.45 and bowled at an economy rate of 8.14 this season.

"The spinners you have picked, it might not make a huge difference, because the level might not be that challenging here, you have Ravi Bishnoi - who is a proper spinner, there is no doubt about that.

“You have Washington Sundar, who gives you overs, although he bowled very few overs for his franchise. He keeps fighting injuries. The third is Shahbaz Ahmed. He played for India as well in between, so it is right if you see from that angle but I feel there could have been a place for Varun Chakaravarthy,” said Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON