'You think we'll only play against Maxwell?': Afghanistan captain Shahidi's sharp retort before must-win Australia clash

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi delivered a sharp-witted response when asked about his team’s plans to counter Glenn Maxwell ahead of their Champions Trophy clash against Australia. Maxwell had tormented Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup with an unforgettable 201-run knock, rescuing Australia from a dire position of 91 for 7 and sealing a miraculous victory. Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi gestures during a press conference(AFP)

However, Shahidi made it clear that Afghanistan have moved past that heartbreak and are preparing for Australia as a unit, not just one individual.

Following Afghanistan’s convincing victory over England, Shahidi was questioned about Maxwell’s threat and how his team intended to neutralize him this time.

With a smile, the Afghan skipper dismissed the notion of fixating on a single player, asserting that Afghanistan’s focus remained on the entire Australian squad.

"You think we will come only to play with Maxwell? Do you think it will be like that?" Shahidi quipped. "We have planning for the whole Australian team. I know he played really well in the 2023 World Cup, but that’s part of history. After that, we beat them in the T20 World Cup. We think about the entire opposition team, not just one player. We are preparing for Australia, not just Maxwell," said Shahidi, as quoted by India Today.

Holding plans close to the chest

Shahidi also made it clear that Afghanistan would not be revealing any tactical blueprints before the contest. When pressed about specific strategies for the match, he firmly declined to disclose details.

"Australia is a tough team, one of the best in the world. Every team studies their opponents and prepares strategies based on their strengths and weaknesses. We have our own plans, but this is not the right place to share them. Let us keep it within the team and apply it on the field," he stated.

Afghanistan will take on Australia on February 28, aiming to build on their recent success against England. It's another must-win clash for Afghanistan, with a win sealing their spot in the semi-final.