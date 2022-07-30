'You were in your nappies. Show respect': Twitter blasts Marnus Labuschagne for his reply to Sachin Tendulkar

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is facing the wrath of fans on social media after replying to a tweet from Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar, the former India batter posted a good luck wish for the Indian women's cricket team good luck for their match against Australia as the sports made a return to CWG after 24 years – the last time cricket was part of CWG was way back in 1998. "Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen's team for their #CWG22 campaign," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Labuschagne replied saying "Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too." And this landed him in hot waters. Fans felt that by addressing Tendulkar as just "Sachin", Labuschagne was not showing respect to the Indian batting legend. Users were quick to pounce on Labuschagne and slammed the Australia batter for not calling him "Sachin sir". Here are some of the tweets.

Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too 👏🏼 — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) July 29, 2022

You were in your nappies labuschagne when he made his debut atleast give him some respect. — Shivendra Singh (@shiv_speaks) July 29, 2022

Marnus behave yourself sachin sir sir like your father and obviously sichin sir is known as god of cricket so you should call him sir — Rajbahadur Singh CE41 (@Ce41Singh) July 29, 2022

Sachin? No Indian players talk to him like this. Show some respects — 🏏 (@TweetECricket) July 29, 2022

Marnus show some respect please he is a legend and proud india and also your senior — mukesh ahirwal (@mukeshahirwal5) July 29, 2022

Give him some respect mate 😑

have you forgotten he is one of greatest cricket!! ❤️ — Hamza Ali (@hamza_ali83) July 29, 2022

You should say Sachin sir !! Not Sachin — Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricketapna1) July 29, 2022

Tendulkar, in 2020, had reserved very high praise for Labuschagne, saying that the Australia batter reminded him of himself. Paying a big compliment to Labuschagne, Tendulkar had said: "His footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say," said the former India captain when asked which modern day batsman reminded him of himself.

"I happened to be watching the second Test match (Ashes) at Lord's between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne's second innings. I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, 'This player looks special'. There is something about him."

Labuschagne in return said that he was extremely grateful for Tendulkar's kind words. "It was pretty amazing, it's one that definitely when I saw it, I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really," Labuschagne had told cricket.com.au.

India women did not get their CWG 2022 campaign off to the greatest of starts as they lost a thriller to Australia by three wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century and a quickfire 48 from Shafali Varma lifted India to 154/8, and once Renuka Singh wiped off Australia's top order and reduced them to 49/5, India were favourites to canter home. However, Ashleigh Gardner's half-century put paid to those plans as she, along with Grace Harris' 37 and an unbeaten 18 from Alana King guided Australia women over the line.

