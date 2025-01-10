'You will be suspended from...': Tim Paine fumes at Sydney pitch, says 'would have given it lowest possible rating'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) might have rated the Sydney pitch for the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India as' satisfactory. ' Still, polarising reactions continue to pour in regarding the track that was used for the series decider last week. Tim Paine slammed the Sydney wicket after the fifth Test ended in a two-and-a-half day with neither India nor Australia reaching the 200-run mark(Getty)

Former Australia captain Tim Paine slammed the Sydney wicket after the fifth Test ended in a two-and-a-half days with neither India nor Australia reaching the 200-run mark. Australia won the Test by six wickets, winning the series 3-1.

The pitch offered plenty of assistance to the seamers throughout the game. There were even signs of inconsistent bounce as the cracks opened up by Day 2.

In his column for News Corp, Paine said, "It meant batting relied more on luck than skill, and although the ICC gave it a satisfactory rating, I would have given it the lowest possible rating and effectively placed the SCG on notice: dish up something like that again and you will be suspended from hosting international cricket."

Paine also said that the authorities should investigate the Sydney wicket. He cited a Sheffield Shield match in which Tasmania played against New South Wales.

"It may seem extreme, but this isn’t a new phenomenon in Sydney. The Sheffield Shield pitch dished up when Tasmania played at the SCG last season was disgraceful. It is time to shape up or face the consequences," said Paine.

ICC rates Sydney pitch 'satisfactory'

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia revealed pitch ratings for the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While the tracks in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne received a 'very good' rating, the Sydney pitch was deemed 'satisfactory'.

“The SCG has been striving to bring out their unique characteristics of early pace and bounce before the pitch wears and spins. This year was a step in the right direction to achieving this, providing an exciting finish to the Border Gavaskar Trophy series and bodes well for the Ashes summer in 2025-26," said Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling.

Earlier, former Australia captain Michael Clarke slammed the Sydney pitch, saying it was not a "good cricket wicket".

“The SCG is my favourite ground in the world, it is my home ground, and I hate saying this out loud, but that’s the worst pitch I’ve ever seen in Sydney,” Clarke told ESPN’s Around The Wicket.

“I didn’t think it was a good cricket wicket, balls not just going up off the surface but shooting low at the end of day two," he added.