You're a cricket super fan if you can correctly answer this question for 6,40,000 asked on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 16

Test cricket has regained the attention of fans worldwide as several big teams have decided to dish out the defensive mindset in red-ball cricket and adopted a fearless batting approach that enthrals everyone. The introduction of the World Test Championship by ICC has also provided a much-needed boost to the red-ball format. The teams have started focussing on getting positive results and not on the draw. As a result, we have seen several sides score 350-plus runs in a single day of a Test match. INR 6.4 lakh cricket-based question in Kaun Banega Crorepati puzzles contestant(X Image)

A question related to the same was asked on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent episode of the show, Bachchan asked an INR 6.4 lakh question to a contestant related to cricket.

The INR 6.4 lakh question was: Which team became the first to score more than 500 runs on the first day of a Test match back in the year 2022?

Meanwhile, the four options were India, Australia, New Zealand, and England.

The right answer to the big price question is England, which achieved the feat against Pakistan in 2022. England has adopted a fearless batting approach since Brendon McCullum became the side's coach, and they showed a glimpse of it on December 1, 2022, when England slammed 506/4 on the first day of a Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

They were the first team to achieve the massive feat and eventually went on to complete a 3-0 whitewash in that series.

The contestant also had decent knowledge about the sport and gave the right answer to advance in the game.

MS Dhoni's take on rise of Test cricket

Recently, legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also gave his take on the 'Bazball' approach and how Test cricket has moved ahead in the last few years.

"You can give cricket any term that you want to," Dhoni said. "What we have seen is cricket has evolved. The way people are playing cricket is very different. There was a time when in ODIs something was considered a safe score; now that score is not safe in T20s too," the legendary wicketkeeper said at a promotional event.