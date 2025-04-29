Yusuf Pathan's 'even more special...something magical' reaction to Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattering his 15-year IPL record

A 14-year-old sensation from Samastipur, Bihar, stole the show on Monday night in Jaipur and gave IPL a moment to savour for ages. Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 11 sixes and seven boundaries in his 38-ball 101, as he not only etched his name in the record books, but also helped Rajasthan Royals snap their losing streak to beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in a high-scoring clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gestures at the end of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur(AFP)

Chasing 210 in their third home game in Jaipur this season, the Royals breached the target in just 15.5 overs, courtesy of a whirlwind knock from Vaibhav. The teen reached the triple-figure mark in just 35 balls as he became the fastest-ever Indian to an IPL ton, breaking Yusuf Pathan's 15-year-old record. After the match, Pathan, who had also notched up the feat donning the Royals jersey back in 2010, had a "magical" response to Vaibhav smashing his long-standing record.

"Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!" he tweeted.

'It is like a dream...'

The chubby teenager, who also became the youngest-ever batter to score a century in T20 cricket, going past Vijay Zol of Maharashtra, who had reached the feat at the age of 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013, said there is "no fear" in facing world's top bowlers, including Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar.

"There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing," he said after collecting the Player of the Match award. " I just see the ball and play."

Vaibhav finally fell bowled to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.

"It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL," the new batting sensation, who had started his IPL journey nine days ago with a six, said.