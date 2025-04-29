Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yusuf Pathan's 'even more special...something magical' reaction to Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattering his 15-year IPL record

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 29, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Chasing 210 in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Royals breached the target in just 15.5 overs, courtesy of a whirlwind knock from Vaibhav Suryavanshi

A 14-year-old sensation from Samastipur, Bihar, stole the show on Monday night in Jaipur and gave IPL a moment to savour for ages. Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 11 sixes and seven boundaries in his 38-ball 101, as he not only etched his name in the record books, but also helped Rajasthan Royals snap their losing streak to beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in a high-scoring clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi gestures at the end of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur(AFP)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi gestures at the end of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur(AFP)

Chasing 210 in their third home game in Jaipur this season, the Royals breached the target in just 15.5 overs, courtesy of a whirlwind knock from Vaibhav. The teen reached the triple-figure mark in just 35 balls as he became the fastest-ever Indian to an IPL ton, breaking Yusuf Pathan's 15-year-old record. After the match, Pathan, who had also notched up the feat donning the Royals jersey back in 2010, had a "magical" response to Vaibhav smashing his long-standing record.

"Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!" he tweeted.

'It is like a dream...'

The chubby teenager, who also became the youngest-ever batter to score a century in T20 cricket, going past Vijay Zol of Maharashtra, who had reached the feat at the age of 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013, said there is "no fear" in facing world's top bowlers, including Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar.

"There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing," he said after collecting the Player of the Match award. " I just see the ball and play."

Vaibhav finally fell bowled to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.

"It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL," the new batting sensation, who had started his IPL journey nine days ago with a six, said.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Yusuf Pathan's 'even more special...something magical' reaction to Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattering his 15-year IPL record
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On