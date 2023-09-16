Yuvraj grinds Shubman Gill despite brilliant century knock vs Bangladesh: ‘Bad shot, you could have won the game’

In a Super 4 showdown at the Asia Cup, Team India's star opener, Shubman Gill, delivered a remarkable performance on Friday night. Gill nearly single-handedly carried India's hopes during their 266 run-chase against Bangladesh; despite his heroic century (121), the Indian team faced a narrow six-run defeat, struggling to gain any momentum at the other end. The innings marked Gill's fifth ODI century and his fourth of the year, as he played the anchor role in an innings that spanned 133 balls and included eight fours and five sixes.

Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill(AP)

Gill displayed unwavering resolve and formed crucial partnerships with KL Rahul (19) and later with Suryakumar Yadav (26). However, the Bangladesh bowlers consistently picked up wickets throughout the innings, cutting the partnerships short before they could gain momentum. Upon reaching his century, Gill continued to attack, smashing a massive six over mid-wicket off Mahedi Hasan, but the bowler quickly retaliated by dismissing him in the very next ball, caught out.

The Indian youngster took the aerial route, lofting a full delivery over mid-off but wasn't able to clear the fence, as he was caught at the long-off boundary by Towhid Hridoy. While Gill clearly wasn't happy with the shot as he walked off the crease, former India batter Yuvraj Singh – who is close to the youngster – had a hard-hitting message for Gill.

Replying to Gill's Instagram post, Yuvraj wrote, “Bad shot to get out ! Could have won the game single handed ! But nonetheless well played.”

In fact, even the Indian opener had admitted during the post-match press conference that it wasn't the best of decisions to play an aggressive shot at the time, and that he should have finished the game for the side.

"When I got out actually .... something you miscalculated and I think this there was a miscalculation from my side. If I had batted a bit normally and not that aggressively I think we should have been able to get over the line. But these are the learning for us. Sometimes you misunderstood the situation and I did the same ....I have to learn from this. This wasn't final for us and we have to learn from this," Shubman Gill had said.

India vs Sri Lanka in final

The two most successful sides in the continental tournament will be at loggerheads for the title on Sunday, with India aiming to further extend their lead at the top for most Asia Cup trophies. The side has 6 so far in ODIs – one more than Sri Lanka.

