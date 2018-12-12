Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Mohammed Kaif’s throwback photo will bring back memories of Natwest final

There are some moments that remain etched in the memory forever and for this generation of India cricket fans, the Natwest Trophy final of 2002 is one such moment. A bare chested Sourav Ganguly waving the Team India shirt on the Lord’s balcony is one of those moments that define Indian cricket of the 2000s. That moment was made possible by two special young talents. Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif joined forces to pull off a miracle of a chase and since that moment the duo’s name is taken in the same breath.

16 years later, Mohammed Kaif has brought back the memory of those heydays by posting a sweet birthday message for his mate, and also shared a throwback photo on Twitter.

“Life ke full mazzey lete raho ,Sabke jeevan mein manoranjan failaate raho , Yuhin Yuvi,” the tweet read.

Sabke jeevan mein manoranjan failaate raho , Yuhin Yuvi#HappyBirthdayYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/1cfRfUuVCv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 12, 2018

The duo were also part of the Indian U-19 cricket team that won the World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2000. Kaif was the captain of that team and Yuvraj Singh had won the Man of the series award in that tournament.

Yuvraj Singh turns 37 today and the who’s who of the cricketing fraternity has wished the southpaw, along with scores of his fans.

Sachin Tendulkar, who played a pivotal role in Yuvraj’s transformation into a disciplined all-rounder who won India the 2011 World Cup, wished his ex-India teammate. “The spirit with which you have overcome every obstacle in life both on and off the field is the stuff of legends. Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only @yuvstrong12! Have a great one,” Sachin wrote on Twitter.

The spirit with which you have overcome every obstacle in life both on and off the field is the stuff of legends. Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only @yuvstrong12! Have a great one.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GaMdWG6eUU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2018

Virender Sehwag was his usual self on Twitter as he wished Yuvraj. “Thrashed bowlers, thrashed disease, thrashed many setbacks in life. Wishing you times of ease, peace and love @YUVSTRONG12 .”

Thrashed bowlers, thrashed disease, thrashed many setbacks in life. Wishing you times of ease, peace and love @YUVSTRONG12 . #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/8elkUXZcrB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2018

VVS Laxman’s wish for Yuvraj Singh was perhaps the most entertaining one. “Suitable doses of UV rays cause the body to produce vitamin D, suitable time our UV at the crease produces Vitamin E -Entertainment. Many more happy returns of the day @YUVSTRONG12 , may you continue to inspire #HappyBirthdayYuvi”

Suitable doses of UV rays cause the body to produce vitamin D, suitable time our UV at the crease produces Vitamin E -Entertainment. Many more happy returns of the day @YUVSTRONG12 , may you continue to inspire #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/TCxCE7cDWh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2018

Yuvraj Singh has been out of the Indian team set-up since the Champions Trophy last year and was recently released from his contract by IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab.

Yuvraj Singh shares his birthday with superstar actor Rajinikanth.

