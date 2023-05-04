Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh calls out Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir with fiery ‘thand rakh’ message after duo's ugly altercation in IP

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 09:28 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh has called out Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir by dropping a fiery message after the duo's ugly altercation in IPL 2023.

Days after Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir reignited their age-old rivalry with the infamous on-field altercation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has issued an eye-catching message for the 2011 World Cup winnes. Former Indian skipper Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gambhir traded personal insults after Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated KL Rahul's men in match No.42 of the IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Yuvraj Singh has called out Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir by dropping a fiery message after the duo's ugly altercation in IPL 2023.(ANI-PTI)
Taking to Twitter after Kohli's verbal spat with Gambhir sparked a massive debate amid the IPL 2023, former India all-rounder Yuvraj called out the two icons of the game by posting a cheeky message. "I think #Sprite should sign #Gauti and #Cheeku for their campaign #ThandRakh what say guys? @GautamGambhir @imVkohli @Sprite," Yuvraj said in his tweet. Yuvraj's blockbuster tweet about Kohli and Gambhir soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Former RCB skipper Kohli and LSG mentor Gambhir were fined 100% of match fees after their ugly face-off in the IPL 2023. The Indian duo has been fined 100 percent of their match fees for breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL code of conduct. After his unruly public behaviour towards LSG players, Kohli also took a sly dig at Gambhir in a video shared by RCB on YouTube. "That's a sweet win boys. A sweet win. Let's go. If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don't give it," Kohli said.

Besides his on-field altercation with Gambhir, the former RCB skipper also had a blunt exchange with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers. Former India opener Gambhir played the role of a pacifier by pulling away Mayers, who had a heated exchange with Kohli following Bangalore's win over Lucknow in the IPL 2023.

Thursday, May 04, 2023
