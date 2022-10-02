Yuvraj Singh furious over umpire's 'poor decision' as Vastrakar's run-out sparks controversy in Women's Asia Cup

Legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has expressed his displeasure over the controversial decision made by the third umpire in India's opening fixture of the ongoing women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. Days after Deepti Sharma's clever run-out of England batter Charlie Dean caused a huge uproar in the cricket spectrum, members of the Indian women's team found themselves on the receiving end at the Asia Cup 2022.

Even though replays suggested that Pooja Vastrakar's bat seemed to be inside the crease, the Indian batter was adjudged run-out by the third umpire during India's Asia Cup 2022 opener against Sri Lanka at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Sharing his views on Twitter, Yuvraj lashed out at the third umpire in the wake of the controversial decision.

“That’ is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !! #indiavssrilanka #WomensAsiaCup,” Yuvraj said in his tweet. The dismissal occurred on the second-last ball of the Indian innings when Pooja was hoping to take a quick double in the final over.

That’ is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !! #indiavssrilanka #WomensAsiaCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 1, 2022

Wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani removed the bails in a flash after collecting a sharp throw from Kavisha Dilhari. While many expected Vastrakar will be adjudged non-out, the Indian batter received her marching orders after the third umpire refused to give the benefit of out to the batting team. Even the match commentators were surprised by the third umpire's verdict during the action-packed contest.

Pooja Vastrakar's bizarre run out decision in Women's Asia Cup 2022.pic.twitter.com/5SB6sWgCl7 — cricpur (@cricpur) October 1, 2022

Talking about the match, Jemimah Rodrigues played a sublime knock of 76 off 53 balls while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with 30-ball 33 to help India post 150-6 in 20 overs. India's Dayalan Hemalatha bagged three wickets and leaked 15 runs as the Women In Blue bowled out Sri Lanka for 109 in 18.2 overs to register a 41- run win in their Asia Cup 2022 opener. Premier batter Rodrigues was named the Player of the Match for her batting heroics.

